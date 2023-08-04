Two men jailed for being part of organised crime group linked to murder

Two men have been jailed for being part of an organised crime group which was linked to a murder.

Ajet Mehalla, 43, from Fairwater, was convicted of participating in the activities of an organised crime group following a trial at Newport Crown Court.

His nephew Ardit Mehalla, 26, from London was convicted of being concerned in cultivation of cannabis.

The court heard that the organised crime group was involved in the production and supply of cannabis from a house at 319 Newport Road in Roath, Cardiff.

It was this cannabis factory that Tomasz Waga and a second man had travelled to Cardiff from London in January 2021, to break into.

An organised crime group responsible for the factory were alerted, arrived at the scene and the attack took place.

Tomasz was taken from the property in a silver Mercedes, which remains outstanding, and his body was found in Westville Road, Penylan, by a member of the public at approximately 11.30pm that day.

He had suffered multiple injuries.

Murder

Those responsible for his murder have already been sentenced.

Josif Nushi and Mihal Dhana are serving life sentences for murder. Hysland Aliaj was jailed for 10 years for manslaughter.

The investigation was one of the most complex and largest investigations ever undertaken by South Wales Police with enquiries across UK and Europe, including arrests being made in Albania, France, and Germany.

Detective Superintendent Mark O’Shea from South Wales Police said: “While investigating the murder of Tomasz Waga, we were also investigating the wider organised crime group. This is part of South Wales Police’s mission to relentlessly pursue offenders.

“The outcome at court is the result of dogged detective work which included detailed forensic telephony overlayed with ANPR and CCTV data.

“As a result of these extensive enquiries, we were able to prove the link between Ajet Mehalla and Ardit Mehalla, and those convicted of Tomasz’ murder.

“People often talk of cannabis as being a victimless crime, but it’s not. Organised crime is behind many of these cannabis factories.

“The criminals are earning a lot of money off the back of our communities, and they protect their plantations by using violence and intimidation.”

£48k in cash and several vehicles were seized during the investigation.

Yesterday (Thursday, August 3) at Cardiff Crown Court, Ajet Mehalla was sentenced to three years in prison.

Ardit Mehalla was sentenced to five years in prison.

A third man Isaac Izar is due be sentenced for a similar offence on August 11 having also pleaded guilty.

Tomasz Waga’s family has been updated.

