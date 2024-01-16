Two men jailed for burgling 78-year-old’s home as he slept

Two men have been jailed after breaking into a 78-year-old’s house while he slept.

Martin Conway, 36, and Christopher Llewellyn, 34, broke into a Canton property in the early hours of the morning,stealing £500 from the 78-year-old victim.

Llewellyn entered the victim’s bedroom and took the victim’s debit card before video footage showed him running to the end of the street and giving it to Conway.

Conway then used the card at a nearby cashpoint and took £500 from the victim’s account.

Prison

Both suspects changed clothes and shoes in an attempt to avoid detection.

The pair can then be seen using the money for alcohol in a nearby garage before leaving in a taxi.

Both were later charged with burglary and fraud by false representation.

At Cardiff Crown Court, Llewellyn and Conway were sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment each and have been given a 10-year restraining order against the victim.

