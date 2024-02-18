Two new fflecsi bus services launch next week

Two new fflecsi services will begin operating from tomorrow (19 February) replacing fixed route services in Gwynedd.

fflecsi buses don’t have a fixed route and timetable but travel within an operating zone, allowing passengers to be picked up and dropped off anywhere within that zone.

Rather than passengers waiting at a bus stop for a bus to turn up, they can book a journey in advance using the fflecsi app, or by calling 0300 234 0300.

fflecsi Dolgellau will replace the 33, 33A and 533 fixed-route bus services and provide connections to Llanfachreth, Brithdir and Dinas Mawddwy.

In Dyffryn Dulas, fflecsi will replace the 34 and part of the 30 fixed-route bus service. The new service will connect villages along the A487 corridor with Machynlleth – including Aberllefenni, Corris Uchaf, Corris, Minffordd and Pantperthog.

Working in partnership with Cyngor Gwynedd and operated by Lloyds Coaches, these new services will be an additional fflecsi to the popular seasonal Llŷn Peninsula service, which relaunches in March.

Convenient

Councillor Dafydd Meurig, Cyngor Gwynedd Cabinet member for Environment said: “As a Council, we want to develop a convenient, reliable and reasonably priced public transport network for the people of Gwynedd.

“We have recently introduced a new network of bus services for the Meirionnydd area which is an attempt to ensure quality services for rural communities. The intention is to make the provision as attractive as possible in order to grow the number of people who use the services and make them viable in the long term.

“These new fflecsi services for Dyffryn Dulas and Dolgellau are a key part of that improvement, offering an important transport link for residents in rural areas and encouraging more people to make the most of the public transport options available.”

Dolgellau

fflecsi Dolgellau will operate Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 9am – 6.00pm. Saturdays between 8.00am – 6.00pm. Two fixed-time journeys will operate along with an additional fixed-time journey on school days only with fares from £1.25.

The fflecsi Dyffryn Dulas service will operate Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 8.45am – 6.00pm. Saturdays between 8.00am – 6.00pm.

A fixed-time service will depart Aberllefenni at 8.15am and arrive in Machynlleth at 8.40am, followed by a return journey departing Machynlleth at 3.40pm and arriving in Aberllefenni at 4.05pm. A £2 flat fare operates on the bus.

Lee Robinson, Executive Director of Regional Transport at TfW, said: “It’s fantastic to see the launch of two new fflecsi services and we’re delighted to be working with Cyngor Gwynedd to improve access to public transport and support our vision for a truly integrated transport network.

“These services will provide communities with a new alternative to the every-day journeys made by car, as well as helping to increase sustainable tourism in an area of Wales that sees thousands of visitors each year.”

The new services will be given a few weeks to bed in before engagement events in both zones, involving TfW, Cyngor Gwynedd and Lloyds Coaches will be held.

