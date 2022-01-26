Two out of three MPs on board overseeing £14bn Westminster repairs now come from the north of Wales

Aberconwy MP Robin Millar has joined the body responsible for carrying out repairs to the crumbling Westminster Parliament.

Despite the Parliamentary Works Sponsor Body only including three MPs, two of them are now from the north of Wales. Robin Millar’s near neighbour Mark Tami of Alyn and Deeside, also sits on the board. The third is Sir Edward Leigh, the MP for Gainsborough in Lincolnshire.

Robin Millar’s place on the board was announced by the Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, in Parliament today.

“It is with equal pleasure that I propose, with the support, I hope, of the House, my honourable Friend the Member for Aberconwy (Robin Millar) who, although only recently elected to the House, will provide valuable insight and perspective to the sponsor body,” he said.

“We know that the work is important and that this House needs it, so I commend the motion to the House.”

Mark Tami also rose to say: “I am sure that the Leader of the House has other things on his mind at the moment, but as a north Wales MP, I welcome the hon. Member for Aberconwy to the board. I am sure that he will play an important role.”

MPs are expected sometime this year to debate a plan to fix Westminster, which could involve moving out for up to 20 years.

The £14bn repair bill would be enough to keep the Senedd running for over 220 years.

“Restoring and renewing the Palace will create thousands of new jobs and apprenticeships, while involving craftspeople and businesses from across the UK in a national effort,” the website of the Parliamentary Works Sponsor Body says.