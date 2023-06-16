Two people arrested after quad bikes seized from a unit in Ely

Two people have been arrested and more than 20 vehicles including 11 quad bikes have been seized from a unit in Ely, Cardiff.

It follows an appeal for information about an event involving a large group of bikes and other vehicles travelling between Barry and Cardiff last weekend (Saturday, June 10).

South Wales Police say some of those involved drove in a manner that exposed road users and pedestrians to risk.

As part of an investigation into the incident and following community intelligence received about stolen bikes, at 7am this morning (Friday, June 16) officers carried out a search warrant at a unit near Wilson Road, Ely.

Enquiries

11 quad bikes, 9 scrambler motorbikes, two all-terrain vehicles, and one road motorbike have been seized and will be examined.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, careless driving, and cultivation of cannabis.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and cultivation of cannabis.

The investigation is ongoing and further enquiries are being carried out by officers.

South Wales Police have asked that anyone who has any CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage which will help their investigation into motoring offences committed during the event can be submitted online via a public portal.

