Two people die after car crashes into river Tawe

A man and woman died when their car crashed into a river in the early hours of Christmas Day, police said.

The incident happened shortly after 3am when the vehicle entered the River Tawe in New Cut Road in Swansea.

The emergency services attended the scene and the bodies of the man and the woman were recovered from close to the submerged car.

Detective Inspector Sharon Gill-Lewis said: “South Wales Police was called around 3.05am this morning, Christmas Day, following reports that a car had gone into the River Tawe at New Cut Road, Swansea.

“Emergency services attended and a car was found fully submerged in the river. The bodies of a woman and man were located in the river nearby.

“Their next of kin are being informed and inquiries are continuing to ascertain the full circumstances behind the incident.

“The incident is ongoing at the scene and no further detail is available at this time.”

