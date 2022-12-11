Two people die in house fire in St Dogmaels

Two people have died in a house fire in West Wales.

Emergency services were called to a report of a house fire in St Dogmaels, Pembrokeshire, during the early hours of Sunday.

Several neighbouring properties were evacuated as a consequence and an investigation is under way to discover the cause of the blaze.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokeswoman said: “The damage to the property was extensive, and sadly we can confirm two people died at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this tragic time.

“It is not believed anyone else was at the property, however examinations are ongoing.

“An investigation is under way to find out the cause of the fire, with Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service investigators and Dyfed-Powys Police crime scene investigators likely to be at the house for several more hours.”

A number of neighbouring properties were evacuated during the incident.

“Those living closest to the affected house will remain displaced until fire officers are certain it is safe for them to return,” the spokeswoman added.

“We would like to thank members of the community and local businesses for the support they have offered throughout the incident.”

Local councillor Mike James told the BBC that the community had united to provide support to neighbours “under very sad circumstances”.

He said about 11 people at Church Lane were evacuated and accommodation had been provided in the nearby White Hart.

He said they were offered drinks and blankets and were able to keep warm around a log fire.

“The village came together,” he said. “They wanted to support as much as they could.”

Revd Elizabeth Rowe, of St Thomas Church, said the community was in “deep shock” and the church would remain open to offer support.

Nearby, the Teifi Waterside Hotel posted on social media that they are offering anyone displaced by the fire somewhere to stay free of charge.

