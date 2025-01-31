Two police officers injured after ‘disturbance’ outside police station

Ellie Ng, PA

Two police officers have been injured after a “disturbance” outside a police station in Wales.

Officers were called at 7pm on Friday to reports of a man “causing a disturbance” outside Talbot Green Police Station in Rhondda Cynon Taf, South Wales Police said.

Two officers sustained injuries in the incident and are being treated by paramedics.

A man has been arrested but police said investigations continue and urged members of the public to avoid the area.

Alex Davies-Jones, Welsh Labour MP for Pontypridd, called for people to be “mindful” of speculation or misinformation while police carry out investigations.

“I know that people will rightly be concerned regarding the incident that occurred earlier this evening in Talbot Green,” she said in a post on Facebook.

“My thoughts are with the injured officers and their families. Please respect their privacy at this time, and refrain from posting any comments that could cause distress.”

She added: “I am reassured that the police are doing everything they can and continue to work tirelessly every day to keep our communities safe.

“Please avoid the area if you can, and I’d urge everyone to be mindful of any speculation or misinformation while investigations are ongoing.”

Bus operator Stagecoach Wales announced service diversions, posting on X: “Due to an ongoing police incident we are unable to serve Talbot Green.

“Services are diverting along the A4119 to and from Matalan roundabout.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

