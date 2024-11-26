Support our Nation today - please donate here
Two teenage boys charged after girl stabbed in Barry Island

26 Nov 2024 1 minute read
South Wales Police

Two teenage boys have been charged after a 12-year-old girl was stabbed in a popular seaside town.

Police were called to Barry Island at around 5pm on Sunday to a report of an assault near the Harbour Road car park.

A young girl was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff with serious injuries but her condition has been described as not life-threatening.

Multiple stab injuries

South Wales Police said the victim suffered multiple stab injuries and remains in hospital.

A 13-year-old and 15-year-old are due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

On Monday, Detective Inspector Phil Marchant said: “Understandably this incident and the ages of those involved will cause worry within the community.

“Two suspects, who are known to the victim, were arrested within an hour and at this stage we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the assault.”

