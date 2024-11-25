Two-thirds of NHS workers surveyed have considered leaving health service

Almost two in three NHS workers have considered looking for other jobs in the past six months, new research suggests

A survey by the GMB union of almost 2,000 workers in the health service, including ambulance staff, also found that three in five would not work in the NHS if they were starting their career again.

The GMB conducted the survey ahead of its submission this week to the NHS Pay Review Body (PRB), which reviews evidence from stakeholders before making a recommendation for NHS pay rises.

Rachel Harrison, GMB national secretary, said: “NHS workers have had a desperate 14 years.

“Real-terms pay cuts, under-staffing, a global pandemic – it’s no surprise they’re ready to throw the towel in or wish they’d never joined.

“This year’s above-inflation pay rise was the first step in a long journey to making our health service a decent place to work once again.

“GMB’s submission to the PRB will make the case on behalf of health workers as to what needs to happen next.”

Asked if they had considered leaving their job in the last six months, two-thirds of the near-2,000 respondents said yes.

Overworked

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “NHS staff have been overworked for years, leaving them burnt out and demoralised, which is why we accepted the recommendations of the independent pay review bodies to award them with an above-inflation pay rise and ended the resident doctor strikes.

“Together with NHS staff and the general public, we will recover and rebuild our health service through the 10-Year Health Plan, making sure the NHS is a great place to work and that patients are getting the right care, where and when they need it.”

