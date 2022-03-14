Two thirds of people in Wales overweight or obese the fault of the Welsh Government say Conservatives

Two-thirds of people in Wales are overweight or obese today because the Welsh Government have failed to tackle the problem, a Conservative Senedd Member has said.

Brecon and Radnorshire member James Evans said that obesity was a “major issue” facing Wales that devolution had failed to tackle.

Writing in the Western Mail he said that “Labour ministers and some of their nationalist helpers in Plaid Cymru” had rejected Conservative attempts to mitigate the problem.

“If Labour ministers had taken meaningful action years ago, we wouldn’t be in a position today where two-thirds of people in Wales are obese or overweight.

“Obesity is projected to cost our Welsh NHS £465 million a year by 2050, but almost £2.4 billion to the Welsh economy and society as a whole.

“For more than twenty years, Labour ministers have talked about obesity in the Senedd. They’ve created strategies and had public consultations, but things are still getting worse.”

He said that there were warnings that children would live shorter lives than their parents due to obesity.

“Obesity is a major issue facing our country, but sadly the Labour administration doesn’t seem to be treating it with the seriousness it deserves judging by their lack of robust action,” he said.

“Although the Cardiff Bay government has launched several initiatives to prevent and reduce obesity, it appears little progress has been made in three years to ingrain healthy habits into residents.

“The lack of drive and ambition from ministers to improve weight services was seen only a few weeks ago during a Welsh Conservative Senedd debate.

“We wanted to see the Labour government urgently reopen weight management services which were paused during the pandemic, making sure they are properly funded and during this health crisis look at expanding services.”

