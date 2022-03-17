Two thirds of Welsh sufferers of endometriosis feel their symptoms weren’t taken seriously

Over two-thirds of Welsh sufferers of endometriosis say medical professionals did not take their symptoms seriously enough.

72% of respondents told a survey by endometriosis support app, Frendo, that they felt that not being taken seriously led to a delay in their diagnosis.

Endometriosis is a disease of the female reproductive system in which cells similar to those in the layer of tissue that normally covers the inside of the uterus, grow outside the uterus. It affects one in nine people with periods in the UK.

Among Welsh sufferers, they also found that:

43% of Welsh endometriosis sufferers said that their career or education has been negatively impacted by endometriosis

The same number stated their mental health has been severely impacted as a result of the illness, with 18-24 year-olds being the hardest hit demographic nationally.

Frendo CEO and founder, Dearbhail Ormond, commented: “there is still extensive work to be done in educating people about endometriosis – at all levels, the general public as well as the medical profession.

“More than 40% of Brits heard about endo from the news or social media and I strongly believe this is thanks to the brave stories told by high-profile people who have come out and shared their story, such as Alexa Chung and Emma Bunton.

“More needs to be done at a grassroots level and I want to see more reproductive health education added to the curriculum – something I am working hard to achieve through Frendo.”

Across the UK, they also found that 63% of endometriosis sufferers had been told they were ‘lying’ about their symptoms.

According to new research revealed as part of Endometriosis Awareness Month, four in 10 UK endometriosis sufferers claim that a medical professional or GP has insinuated that they are lying about their symptoms.

A significant partner (23%), friends (21%) and even family (18%) are also amongst those who accuse their loved ones of exaggerating or lying about their symptoms, severely impacting the mental health of endometriosis patients.

