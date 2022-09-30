Two Wales football fans banned for Nazi salutes – after being reported by fellow supporters

Two Wales football fans have received Football Banning Orders over Nazi salutes towards visiting Austrian fans at Cardiff City Stadium – with one reported by his fellow supporters.

David Oakley from Bridgend pleaded guilty at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on September 23 to a racially aggravated public order offence at the Wales v Austria game in March 2022.

Oakley was reported by other Wales fans for making Nazi-salutes towards the visiting Austrian fans.

The 59-year-old pleaded guilty and received a three-year Football Banning Order. He was also ordered to pay fine and costs totalling £1,460.

Meryn Hinton from Penarth was convicted of the same offence on September 20.

Hinton was witnessed by stadium stewards, and on CCTV, making Nazi-salutes to the Austrian supporters.

The 57-year-old was found guilty following a trial and received a three-year Football Banning Order. He was also ordered to pay fine and costs totalling £731.

PC Christian Evans, from South Wales Police, said: “The overwhelming majority of people who attend the Cardiff City Stadium behave responsibly and enjoy a safe experience.

“Wales football fans have earned themselves an excellent reputation both at home and when visiting other countries.

“But whenever there is evidence of football-related disorder we always pursue those responsible in order that appropriate action is taken.

“I hope these court results sends out a clear message that similar behaviour will not be tolerated at the Cardiff City Stadium.”

Oakley and Hinton must not enter any premises for the purpose of attending any football matches in the United Kingdom which are regulated for the purposes of the Football Spectators Act 1989.

When football matches are being played outside the United Kingdom, they must report to a named police station and surrender their passports.

