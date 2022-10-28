Two Welsh Conservative MPs given jobs in UK Government, including the Wales Office

Vale of Clwyd MP Dr James Davies has been appointed as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Wales Office.

Meanwhile, Fay Jones, the MP for Brecon and Radnorshire, has been made an assistant government whip.

James Davies’ role was previously carried out by Monmouth MP David TC Davies who was promoted to Welsh Secretary as part of Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle on becoming Prime Minister on Tuesday.

The previous Welsh Secretary, Robert Buckland – a supporter of Liz Truss during the summer’s leadership race – resigned from the cabinet altogether.

His successor in the role, Simon Hart, who resigned from the Cabinet in July in a bid to topple former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has become Chief Whip in Rishi Sunak’s government.

James Davies had previously been a Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) to Ministers in the Department of Health and Social Care but also resigned at the end of Boris Johnson’s tenure.

He was elected in 2019 in the previously Labour seat with a slim majority of 1,827.

Fay Jones was previously a PPS to the Leader of the House, before resigning in July. She then became PPS to Thérèse Coffey during her short stint as Deputy Prime Minister.

She was also elected in 2019, becoming MP for Brecon and Radnorshire was a rather more solid majority of 7,131.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

