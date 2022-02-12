Two Welsh independence marches announced for 2022

Two Welsh independence marches have been announced for 2022.

The first march will be held in Wrecsam on 2 July, with a second march to be held in Cardiff on 1 October.

A spokesperson for AUOBCymru, Llywelyn ap Gwilym, said that it was “great to be able to announce these two dates today”.

“It’s been a frustrating time since our last march in Merthyr, especially having to cancel the marches planned for 2020 but, if anything, the pandemic has shown just how important it is to be able to make decisions here in Wales, for the benefit of people here in Wales.

“I can’t wait to finally get to Wrecsam – it’s going to be great!”

Three marches had been planned for 2020, following three marches in Cardiff, Caernarfon and Merthyr Tydfil in 2019, but were subsequently cancelled following the outbreak of Covid-19 and ensuing lockdowns.

Llywelyn ap Gwilym added: “Everyone recognises that the past two years have been incredibly difficult, but one of the really positive developments has been the growth in the number of local groups supporting independence, who are making a real difference in their communities.

“We’re hoping to be able to use these marches to do something similar – it’s been an amazing, joyful experience to hit the streets with others who share our goals – but we also want to help make a lasting difference to the places we live and work in, to demonstrate to everyone that independence is the vehicle for a better future.”

AUOBCymru said they would also be launching a fundraising campaign in order to raise funds for the marches.

The three previous YesCymru marches took place in May, July and September 2019. The first and last attracted some 5,000 marchers with the Caernarfon march attracting 8,000.

Three more marches were planned for 2020, in Wrexham on 18 April and Tredegar on 6 June, and Swansea on 5 September. However, by April of that year, they had all been cancelled by their respective YesCymru branches due to Covid.

