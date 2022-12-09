Two Welsh medium schools named the best in Wales

A Welsh medium school in north Pembrokeshire has been named the best state secondary school in Wales by the Times newspaper.

Ysgol Bro Preseli, Crymych is the best in the country, according to the guide, with another Welsh medium school – Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Myrddin, Carmarthen – in second place.

The Times’ guide, named ‘Parent Power’, identifies the highest-achieving schools in the UK and this year’s edition used the first post-pandemic set of results for state and independent schools since the pandemic.

The schools are ranked by the percentage of examination entries gaining A*-B at A-level (which is given double weighting) and the percentage of entries returning A* and A grades, and those graded 9, 8 and 7, at GCSE and iGCSE.

The full list of best state schools in Wales is:

Ysgol Bro Preseli, Crymych Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Myrddin, Carmarthen Cowbridge Comprehensive School Y Pant Comprehensive School, Pontyclun Radyr Comprehensive School, Cardiff Olchfa School, Swansea Ysgol Eirias, Colwyn Bay Crickhowell High School Bishop Vaughan Catholic School, Swansea Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Plasmawr, Cardiff

““We expect the highest possible standards from our pupils and we will do our utmost to give them every opportunity to succeed,” Rhonwen Morris, the head teacher at Ysgol Bro Preseli, told the newspaper.

““Families have faced so many challenges over the past two years and therefore the school made an active effort to ensure that pupils’ wellbeing extended beyond the classroom and the school campus.

“Pupil progress was tracked carefully and any pupils who were falling behind were invited to spend time in the school hub, where they could get the support they needed. The school was open daily for those who struggled to engage with the lessons.”

The top 10 state secondary schools chosen across the UK were all in England, with The Henrietta Barnett School, Hampstead clinching the top spot.

