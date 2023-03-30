Two Welsh primary school shortlisted for Beano’s funniest class in Britain award

Two Welsh primary school’s have been shortlisted for the Beano’s funniest class in Britain award.

Class Year 3 & 4 from New Quay Primary School in New Quay and class 6GL from Llandaff C.I.W. Primary School in Cardiff have both been shortlisted in a nationwide search to crown Britain’s Funniest Class.

The national joke competition challenges primary school classes to pen original jokes to be in with a chance of winning the prestigious title .

Hundreds of primary schools across the UK submitted their best gags, which have been whittled down by Beano’s best gag-makers and will now go forward to a public vote to decide the winner.

New Quay Primary School came up with the side splitting corker, ‘What did Minnie the mix say when she went into the sweet shop? Pick & Minx’ whilst Llandaff C.I.W. Primary School came up with the equally hilarious, ‘What has the body of lion, the head of a human, and red and black beret? Minnie the Sphinx’

The nationwide initiative, now in its fifth year, looks to inspire the next generation of comedians by giving them the platform to share their jokes with the nation.

Mike Stirling, Editorial Director at Beano Studios said: “Class Year 3 & 4 and class 6GL had us laughing at their crafty joke which got them into the Top Ten list for Britain’s Funniest Class 2023.

“They’ll be hoping to be flooded with support from people across Wales, voting for them to take home the Beano trophy.”

Britain’s Funniest Class was launched in 2019, when Foxes Class from Castlewood Primary in Horsham, West Sussex took the crown with their joke, ‘At the bank a lady asked me to check her balance, so I pushed her over’.

In 2020 with schools shut, the competition became Britain’s Funniest Family and The Millers from Ipswich took home the trophy with their hilarious lockdown life video.

The current reigning champions are year 5 class Voyager from Whitehill Junior School with their winning joke, ‘What do you call a class of children who eat potatoes using their toes?! The Mash Street Kids!’ which was displayed on a billboard in the town of Hitchin.

