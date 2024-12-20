UK and Mauritius want to finalise Chagos treaty ‘as quickly as possible’

The UK and Mauritius have been holding talks and hope to finalise the deal to hand back the Chagos Islands “as quickly as possible”.

They held a “series of productive, ongoing conversations and exchanges” on finalising the treaty, the countries said in a joint statement on Friday.

It comes after the new Mauritian prime minister rejected the deal earlier this week, which was struck under his predecessor.

“Both countries reiterated their commitment to finalising a treaty as quickly as possible, whose terms will agree to ensure the long-term, secure and effective operation of the existing base on Diego Garcia and that Mauritius is sovereign over the Archipelago,” the statement said.