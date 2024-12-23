UK economy failed to grow in third quarter of 2024

The downbeat economic readings provide a blow to Chancellor Rachel Reeves and the Government’s hopes to grow the economy rapidly.

Ms Reeves promised to turbocharge economic growth after Labour won the July election but has now seen the economy stall over the three months to September, while official figures earlier this month also pointed towards a 0.1% decline in October.

Monday’s downward revision was partly linked to a weaker performance across the important services industry.

Services output failed to grow over the third quarter of the year, revised down from a previous estimate of 0.1%.

This came after experts said consumer-facing services firms only saw 0.1% growth, down from a previous reading of 0.5%.

It said this came after bars and restaurants, and legal services firms recorded a weaker than previously expected performance.