UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband urged to ‘sort out Welsh pylon chaos’

One of Wales’ leading environmentalists has urged the UK’s Energy Secretary Ed Miliband to sort out the “utter chaos” surrounding applications to build networks of pylons across mid Wales.

There is already considerable controversy over plans to erect tall transmission lines through some of Wales’ most beautiful countryside.

Now Dr Jonathan Dean, a trustee of the Campaign for the Protection of Rural Wales, has told Nation.Cymru: “I’ve unearthed evidence of even more pylons due for mid Wales.

“The latest NESO [National Energy System Operator] Transmission Works Report lists new lines of 132 kV double circuit pylons from Nant y Maen, a proposed wind farm on the southern slopes of Pumlumon (immediately adjacent to the Lluest y Gwynt proposed wind farm), to Garn Fach (proposed wind farm to the SW of Newtown), to Cefn Coch (proposed substations by Green Gen Cymru and Scottish Power Energy Networks) which I believe will be on the NGET [National Grid Electricity Transmission] north south line.

“It’s utter chaos with all these competing schemes and, worst of all, the public is being excluded from decisions that will have a huge impact on their lives. I have written to the Secretary of State urging him to get a grip on the matter.”

‘Get a grip’

In his letter to Mr Miliband, Dr Dean states: “I hope you have a wonderful break over the festive season. When you’re back to the day job, could you please get a grip of the network operators in Wales. There is utter chaos at the moment and the public are being excluded and denied their right to be consulted on the whole picture of infrastructure projects that will have a significant impact on their lives.

“As I’m sure you know, we have a complex set-up:

* National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) is the transmission operator in England and Wales;

* National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED) is the distribution network operator in the south of Wales;

* Scottish Power Energy Networks (SPEN) is the distribution network operator in the north of Wales;

* Green Gen Cymru (GGC) is an independent distribution network operator in Great Britain.

“We have NGET proposing a transmission line from north to south , GGC proposing a distribution line for transmission purposes in the SPEN region, SPEN proposing a distribution system for transmission purposes, GGC proposing two distribution lines, but for transmission purposes in the NGED region.

“All are potentially ‘competing’ with each other to get approval first. None are involving the public in the totality of the proposed changes. This is no way to develop the best network.”

Devolved

Dr Dean explained that the only grid-related projects which are devolved are 132 kV and lower, where the line is associated with a generator in Wales – a wind farm – and the line is wholly in Wales. So the Green Gen Vyrnwy Frankton line isn’t devolved as it crosses the border with England.

Dr Dean’s concerns paint a very different picture from that presented by Mr Miliband’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, whose Clean Power 2030 Action Plan, published in December 2024, states in a section on Electricity Networks and Connections: “Our grid infrastructure needs strengthening. Failure to do so risks holding back our energy security, economic growth and other important infrastructure with lengthy delays.

“Across many walks of life, people see grid infrastructure as a massive impediment to their plans. In truth, Great Britain’s electricity network must undergo unprecedented expansion, as the economy electrifies, to deliver decarbonisation, energy affordability and energy security, and support economic growth.

“To connect new generation and meet future demand, around twice as much new transmission network infrastructure will be needed in Great Britain by 2030 as has been delivered in the past decade. In addition to relevant cross-cutting actions on planning, supply chains, and skills we will take action to deliver the network we need at the right time.

“Fundamentally reforming the connections process, working with NESO, Ofgem, TOs [Transmission Operators] and DNOs [Distribution Network Operators] to prioritise viable projects that align with the Clean Power 2030 Action Plan. Without these critical reforms, the queue will not align with our strategic needs and the projects we need will be delayed:

* Regulatory reform to ensure that the Clean Power 2030 target is better integrated into planning and investment decision making, enabling investment in networks ahead of need. This includes working with Ofgem to explore the appropriateness of tightening the incentives and penalties to drive the acceleration of network buildout delivery.

* Improving networks planning and consenting to provide the levers to accelerate the expansion and upgrades required across our transmission and distribution network to ensure energy infrastructure can support the delivery of the 2030 target.

* Engaging with communities to enable them to benefit from living near new transmission network infrastructure.”

