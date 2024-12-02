UK firms to be prioritised under new defence industrial strategy

UK defence firms will be prioritised for Government money under a new strategy due to be announced on Monday.

Defence Secretary John Healey will launch the defence industrial strategy and pledge to increase jobs in the sector across the UK.

Investors and trade unions will be among those invited to offer views on the sector, with a statement of intent for the strategy expected on Monday morning.

Officials are also exploring how to make the defence supply chain more resilient, with the industry due to take part in a “war game” exercise which will test how firms and the Ministry of Defence could maintain supplies to the front line if they were faced with fighting and supply chain disruption.

Conference

Mr Healey is expected to discuss the strategy when he speaks at a London Defence Conference event on Monday.

This will be the first defence industrial strategy since Russia invaded Ukraine, with the last version published in 2021, and it is expected to be published in the first half of 2025, with consultation open until the end of February.

Jobs

Defence Secretary John Healey said: “Our defence sector should be an engine for jobs and growth, strengthening our security and economy. That requires a defence industry that is better and more integrated – one that can keep our armed forces equipped, innovating at a wartime pace, and ahead of our adversaries.

“We will develop this new defence industrial strategy with industry, with innovators and with workers. We will mobilise the private sector to help face down global threats, direct more public investment to British businesses and create jobs and growth in every nation and region of the UK.

“National security is the foundation for national stability and growth. We are sending a signal to the market and to our adversaries: with a strong UK defence sector we will make Britain secure at home and strong abroad.”

