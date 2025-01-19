UK Government accused of abandoning Welsh-language broadcasting

The UK Government has been accused of abandoning Welsh-language broadcasting after Global Radio confirmed it was closing its north Wales studio near Wrexham.

Mr Gruffydd, Plaid Cymru MS for North Wales, raised the issue in the Senedd chamber this week after Global Radio announced it was closing its Capital Cymru radio station, which broadcasts in Welsh.

Licensing conditions

He said: “The Senedd’s Culture Committee made several recommendations to the UK Government during the passage of the New Media Bill last year – specifically to ensure that OFCOM, the industry regulator, was able to ensure commercial broadcasters offered a Welsh-language service as part of their licensing conditions.

“That was the previous requirement and the Senedd committee wanted that enshrined in the new legislation. Regrettably, the UK Government neglected to do so and the consequence is that jobs are now being lost at the studio at Gwersyllt, near Wrexham, and Welsh speakers are being deprived of a service.

“The Welsh-language service will come to an end in a month’s time with English-language programmes replacing them that have been produced in London. OFCOM may claim they are safeguarding local broadcasting but that clearly doesn’t include Welsh-language provision any more.

“The UK Government had the chance to make sure that Welsh-language provision was included in the new legislation but completely failed to do so. It’s a dark day for Welsh broadcasting.”

Mr Gruffydd added: “This demonstrates, once again, that the UK Government has no interest in Wales and it’s why we urgently need powers to regulate broadcasting in Wales to be transferred here. We need decisions about Wales to be made in Wales.”

Nations strategy

The closure of Capital Cymru was confirmed after Global announced last week that it was to to end all local and regional shows on Heart, Smooth and Capital brands in England, adopting a new Nations Strategy, made possible following the introduction of the Media Act late last year

Although output will continue at the national level in Wales, Capital North and Capital South will combine to have one national show, with Heart South and Heart North also doing the same, with just a single studio in south Wales being retained.

All of the output for regional Capital, Heart and Smooth stations in England, including those owned by Communicorp, will be broadcast from London.

