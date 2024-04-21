UK Government and Labour Party criticised after snubbing talks on EU-wide youth mobility scheme

Plaid Cymru has accused the UK Government, and the Labour Party of limiting “young people’s horizons” after they ruled out a deal that would make it easier for youngsters to live, study and work in the EU.

The European Commission said on Thursday it would seek permission from EU member states to open negotiations on a “youth mobility scheme” for UK citizens aged 18-30, and begin to “rebuild bridges” following Brexit and the UK Government’s decision to withdraw from the Erasmus scheme.

But a UK Government spokesperson said there was no interest from the UK side, adding that “free movement within the EU was ended”.

The UK currently has individual youth mobility schemes with 13 countries, and the Government said it preferred such bilateral arrangements over an EU-wide deal.

Labour also rejected the possibility of an EU-wide scheme, saying the party would “seek to improve the UK’s working relationship with the EU within our red lines – no return to the single market, customs union or free movement”.

The Welsh Government also said it remains “fully committed” to its Taith learning exchange programme after the European Commission plans were announced.

The £65 million Taith scheme was launched in 2022 in order to compensate for the withdrawal from Erasmus after Brexit.

Short sighted

Responding to the European Commission’s offer being rejected, Plaid Cymru Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts said: “Both Westminster parties are determined to limit young people’s horizons.

“The Tories and Labour have both officially rejected an offer by the EU for young people to be able to live, work or study across Europe for up to four years. Out-of-hand rejection displays the short-sightedness of both parties.

“Plaid Cymru would restore opportunities ripped away from our young people. It would be in everyone’s interests for the UK to negotiate a youth mobility scheme with the EU and rejoin Erasmus as a full member.

“Young people in Wales are outward-looking. They did not vote for Brexit – indeed many were denied a vote. They shouldn’t suffer due to the poor decisions of politicians in Westminster.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “We are not introducing an EU-wide Youth Mobility Scheme – free movement within the EU was ended and there are no plans to introduce it.

“We have successful schemes with 13 countries, including Australia and New Zealand, and remain open to agreeing them with our international partners, including individual EU member states, where it’s in the UK’s interest and supports the skills and opportunities of our youth.”

