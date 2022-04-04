UK Government backs plans for new nuclear power plant on Anglesey
Anglesey has emerged as the favoured location for a new nuclear power station among UK Government ministers.
According to The Telegraph, two American companies, Westinghouse and Bechtel, are involved in developing the scheme which could see two reactors constructed on the site of the decommissioned Wylfa Newydd site.
The new power plant would increase the UK’s energy capacity by 2.3 gigawatts and would be backed by the UK Government’s Future Nuclear Enabling Fund.
Another Welsh site, Trawsfynydd, has also been identified as a potential location for one of the small modular reactor being developed by Rolls Royce but construction there is not expected to get under way for several years.
Welsh Secretary Simon Hart is expected to visit one of Westinghouse’s nuclear power stations during an official trip to the USA later this week.
Unrivalled opportunity
Writing in the Telegraph, Mr Hart said: “For large-scale nuclear, like Hinkley Point, Wylfa Newydd offers an unrivalled opportunity, and it continues to attract the attention of nuclear developers from key allies across the globe.
“The local support is resolute, and it’s an infrastructure project that could transform the whole of the North Wales region whilst creating thousands of jobs in the process.
“Trawsfynydd, on the other hand, is the smaller of the team, yet its credentials are just as impressive. Rolls-Royce (which has designed a small modular reactor and is one of the leading manufacturers for this emerging tech) has previously said that there was a “pretty high probability” Trawsfynydd could house the first SMRs by the early 2030s.
“All these opportunities lend themself to the creation of a North Wales nuclear arc, a cluster of nuclear excellence. This delivers on all the Government’s key agendas – levelling-up, strengthening the union and delivering on net zero.”
Proposals for a new nuclear power plant at Wylfa have already been opposed by local groups, including CADNO and PAWB.
Writing for Nation.Cymru, Dylan Morgan of PAWB (People Against Wylfa B) warned that “nuclear power is a dirty, outdated, dangerous, vastly expensive technology which threatens both human and environmental health”.
“It would also steal much-needed resources from renewable technologies which are cheaper, much quicker to build and more effective to combat the effects of climate change.”
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price, whose party currently controls Anglesey Council, also spoke out against nuclear power last week, calling it “the wrong answer” to Wales’ energy needs.
“We do not support nuclear power. It’s the wrong answer. Renewables absolutely is the way to go. And I fear that, you know, nuclear power, very expensive and unnecessary distraction,” he said.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
A cluster of cancers and chancers…vote the ‘atomic kitten’ out in two years time…where are you Plaid?
It’s time for wales to start selling itself not outsiders all business in wales must be run by welsh people only not incomers so all the money stays in wales 🏴
Unless the people of Wales start complaining and writing to their MS’s and MP’s now, we will have nuclear power based in Wales, whether we want it or not.
“The local support is resolute” is one the arguments used by Simon Hart as he tries to attract nuclear speculators to Wales. It is up to us to undermine his efforts by casting permanent doubts about is claims. Wales does not need nuclear power stations, the way forward is a massive increase in renewables such as the tidal lagoon project between Llandudno and Rhyl – cheaper, quicker to complete and longer lasting. Wales needs to be nuclear free as well as zero carbon.
Would you trust that man to baby sit your baby never mind being in charge of Wales just look at his face. All that Man is after is browni points I’ve not heard him stand up for Wales in any form
Grant Shapps UK Transport Secretary has said he doesn’t favour wind turbines because they’re a eyesore and damaging to the environment, but he does like nuclear, because that’s no danger to the environment and definitely not an eyesore,
Wales has other options than this and it should be our decision alone.
I bet they’ve backed the idea. If I were the Welsh Government I’d block this move.
The Tories can magically make billions appear when it comes to England’s thirst for power, but pour cold Conservative spit on Wales when it’s in our infrastructure interests.
Personally, I’d stick two fingers up to them. Say no thanks. And tell them to get off our land!
What about Surrey?