UK Government buys Wylfa nuclear site in £160m deal

Emily Price

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has confirmed that the UK Government has bought the former Wylfa nuclear site in north Wales.

The chancellor made the announcement during his budget on Wednesday (March 6) saying an agreement had been reached with Hitachi to acquire the site for £160m – as well as the Oldbury site in south Gloucestershire.

The Nuclear Industry Association said the deal “marks a vital step” in delivering the UK Government’s 24 GW by 2050 ambition.

In 2020, Hitachi pulled out of a multi-billion pound plan to build a nuclear power plant on the site in Ynys Môn.

Ambition

The £20 billion gigawatt-scale development on the coastline was said to be vital to the UK Government realising its ambition for nuclear energy to meet up to a quarter of UK electricity demand by 2050.

Rising costs and a failure to reach a financial agreement with the UK Government led to the Japanese firm’s development being suspended in January 2019.

The project was expected to have created about 9,000 jobs during construction.

Making the announcement, Mr Hunt said: “Ynys Môn has a vital role in delivering our nuclear ambitions. No-one should take more credit for today’s announcement than my tireless, tenacious and turbo-charged honourable friend for Ynys Môn.”

The Chancellor was referencing Ynys Môn MP Virginia Crosbie who has made continuous calls to bring new nuclear to Wylfa since she was elected in 2019.

Mr Hunt also confirmed the UK Government would be moving ahead with the next phase of its small nuclear reactor programme.

He said it would play an important role alongside large nuclear as a low-carbon alternative to fossil fuels.

‘Fantastic news’

It is thought that Wylfa could host cutting-edge nuclear infrastructure like small modular reactors (SMR).

The UK Government says SMRs will simplify and reduce the cost of nuclear power plant construction.

Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies said: “The acquisition of Wylfa as a site for new nuclear development is fantastic news for Anglesey and the wider Welsh economy.

“It’s the next step on our path to an energy secure and net zero future, while also laying the foundations for a huge economic boost.”

Reacting to the announcement, Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, said: “This is a pivotal moment for the future of nuclear in the UK and should mark the beginning of new projects at these sites.

“Wylfa is one of the very best sites for new nuclear anywhere in Europe and there is great promise for a series of SMRs at Oldbury. The success of ramping up nuclear capacity for energy security and net zero rests a great deal on whether we develop at these sites and others.

“New nuclear capacity at Wylfa would transform the North Wales economy with fresh investment, thousands of good jobs, as well as providing clean, reliable and sovereign power lasting well into the next century.

“I also welcome the beginning of the next phase of the SMR selection process, and I hope the work carried out over the coming months continues to be swift and thorough so that we don’t fall behind other countries in delivering our nuclear programme.

“There needs to be a huge ramp up of new nuclear, both SMRs and large-scale stations, and we must keep up this momentum.”

