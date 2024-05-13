UK Government extends £8 million scheme offering free portrait of the King

An £8 million UK Government-funded scheme offering public authorities the chance to claim a free portrait of the King, has been extended.

Hospitals, coastguard operations centres, job centres, universities, Church of England churches and other public institutions can now apply to have a free official portrait of the King.

They will be able to claim the free framed image from June 5 to mid-August as the UK Government’s King’s Official Portrait Scheme is extended to include more public institutions.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said: “Our public authorities and established churches are an essential part of the fabric of the nation and it is right that they have the chance to commemorate this moment.

“Displaying this new portrait also serves as a reminder of the example set by our ultimate public servant. Like his mother before him, The King has dedicated his life and work to serving others.”

Charles is pictured in full regalia inside Windsor Castle wearing his Royal Navy uniform as an Admiral of the Fleet and an abundance of official medals and decorations.

He was captured last year by photographer Hugo Burnand, who also took the King and Queen’s coronation portraits and their 2005 wedding photos.

A serious-looking Charles stands in the royal residence’s Grand Corridor as he rests his right hand on his pristine white gloves on an antique table and grasps a sword with his left.

Graham Smith of anti-monarchy campaign Republic said: “This is a shameful waste of money. At a time when a majority of local councils are raising taxes and cutting public services, when schools and hospitals are struggling, to spend even £1 on this nonsense would be £1 too much.

“Charles dodged a huge tax bill last year, when he inherited an estimated £650 million from the Queen. Surely if anyone really wants an official portrait he can stump up the cost himself?

“The Government has lost the plot if they think people want their money spent on pictures of Charles. They need to scrap this scheme and direct the money where it’s really needed.

“The coronation is estimated to cost anything from £50-£100 million – and we can see why. This waste is absolutely scandalous.”

Hospitals, job centres, universities, HM Coastguard operations centres, coroners’ courts and Church of England places of worship are among the newly eligible organisations.

The scheme was previously open to local authorities, court buildings, schools, police forces and fire and rescue services and other public institutions across Wales, England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, among others.

