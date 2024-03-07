UK Government generous to Wales, claims Welsh Secretary David TC Davies

Martin Shipton

The UK Government has been generous to Wales, insists Welsh Secretary David TC Davies, and Mark Drakeford is wrong to suggest otherwise.

Following Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget, the First Minister posted a message on X that said: “Today’s #budget contains no new money for Wales, only previously announced schemes along with tax cuts that make little difference to those most in need. Nothing announced by the Chancellor changes the fact that real incomes will not have risen at all during this parliament.”

Mr Davies responded: “Mark can’t have been listening properly. Maybe he didn’t hear that the UK Government is buying the old nuclear plant at Wylfa on Anglesey for £160m, with a view to a new nuclear power station beiung established there.

“Maybe he didn’t hear that £20m of levelling-up money is going to Rhyl, a share of £100m levelling up funding is going to Conwy, £5m to Newport, £1.6m for Theatr Clwyd at Mold, and £10m for Venue Cymru, as well as £5m for an agri-food Launchpad to support projects across mid and north Wales. It’s totally wrong for Mark Drakeford to suggest no new money is coming to Wales.

HS2

Asked why Wales still wasn’t getting consequential funding arising out of spending on the HS2 rail project in England – an issue that has caused huge controversy – Mr Davies said: “Both the UK Government and the Labour Party have made it clear that there will be no HS2 consequential funding for Wales. However, we have committed to spend £1bn on upgrading and electrifying the north Wales rail mainline and the south Wales Metro is effectively a joint UK Government and Welsh Government project to which we have contributed £500m.”

It was put to Mr Davies that while the Chancellor had made much of a 2p in the pound cut in National Insurance contributions, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) had made it clear that the freezing of income tax allowances and thresholds for the last six years significantly outweighed that advantage to the extent that the average household was £870 a year worse off.

It was also put to the Welsh Secretary that almost seven million people would be having to pay tax for the first time or join a higher tax band because of the freezing of allowances and thresholds. Equally, tax as a percentage of GDP would be more than three percentage points higher than in 2019-20: 40.3% against 36.9%. Mr Davies said: “If you’re talking figures, the average worker in Wales will be £642 better off because of the NI cut.

“What needs to be remembered is that the UK Government spent £400bn during the Covid pandemic on caring for the victims and keeping the economy running through the furlough scheme and other measures. Subsequently the invasion of Ukraine by Russia had caused further economic disruption. The Conservative Party always wants to be a party of low taxation, but both these events have made it very difficult in the short term. However, inflation is predicted to go below 2$, which shows that the economy is recovering.”

Defence commitments

The OBR had also said that meeting its defence commitments would “wipe out the UK Government’s fiscal headroom”. Should the UK increase defence spending and should it do more for Ukraine? Mr Davies said: “I certainly think we have to meet our defence commitments, and the Defence Secretary has said he’s satisfied with the amount committed by the Chancellor. It’s also important that we maintain our support for Ukraine. The UK has been one of Ukraine’s strongest supporters and we must not let it down.”

When it was suggested to Mr Davies that the content of the Budget had been underwhelming and that there wasn’t enough in it to improve the electability of the Conservative Party in advance of the general election which must be held by January 2025, he said: “I take less notice of the polls than of the canvassing I carry out in my own constituency of Monmouth, where I’m finding a lot of dissatisfaction with the Welsh Government.

“It has the worst educational attainment in the UK, the hospital waiting lists are longer per head of population than is the case elsewhere in the UK and people are fed up with pet schemes like the 20mph speed limit, the introduction of a tourism tax and extra Senedd Members. I can’t wait for the general election. Bring it on! “

