UK Government in bizarre praise for Rob McElhenney urinal as part of Wrexham City of Culture bid

A UK Government minister has praised a urinal installed by Ryan Reynolds to fellow Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney as part of an assessment of Wrexham’s City of Culture bid.

Speaking in the House of Commons in a debate about Wrexham’s campaign to be designated the City of Culture 2025, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Nigel Huddleston, agreed that “Wrexham county is a proud and passionate region with substantial cultural assets”.

“Unfortunately, I last visited Wrexham just before the acquisition of the football club by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and I therefore also missed out on the opportunity to visit the emerging major tourist attraction that is the urinal in the gents’ toilets that was a gift from Ryan Reynolds to Rob on his birthday,” he said.

“I am confident that this major cultural attraction will form the centrepiece of the 2025 city of culture bid, or maybe not—I was given that opportunity to talk about urinals in the Chamber of the House of Commons, so I took it.”

Ryan Reynolds posted a video proudly unveiling the latest ‘luxury’ feature inside the club’s stadium last month – a urinal dedicated to McElhenney for his 45th birthday.

The plaque reads: “This urinal is dedicated to Robert McElhenney on his birthday – April 14th. With love from Wrexham AFC. Paid for by Ryan Reynolds.”

In the video, Ryan Reynolds said: “Today we celebrate Mr Co-Chairman Robert Lucinda McElhenney with this memorial urinal,” the Canadian-born actor says before cutting the bow on the commemorative plaque and popping a bottle champagne.”

‘Trump card’

During the same House of Commons debate, the town’s MP said that Wrexham winning the 2025 City of Culture designation would highlight the UK Government’s commitment to the Union.

Conservative MP Sarah Atherton said in a debate in the House of Commons on Wrexham’s Bid for the designation that it would be the first time a community in Wales had been made City of Culture.

The winner is picked by the UK Government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport and will be announced next month.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Sarah Atherton said: “One key difference sets the Wrexham apart from the other three, and that is Wales.

“If Wrexham were to become city of culture 2025, it would be the first Welsh winner of the title since the inception of the competition.

“As a proud Unionist, as I know a few of us Conservative Members are, I believe that a Welsh winner would highlight the commitment of this Government to the Union.”

She added that the Welsh language and showing that it belonged to all of the UK was another “trump card”.

“Since many responsibilities in Wales are devolved to the Welsh Labour Government in Cardiff, the city of culture bid presents a unique opportunity for the whole of the UK to celebrate the individualism of Wales, and its proud language and culture, while also celebrating its importance as part of our Union,” she said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

