UK Government minister urged to speed up decision over Wylfa nuclear plans

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

Ed Miliband is being urged to visit Anglesey to give a firm decision over the future of the Wylfa Newydd nuclear project.

Anglesey councillors from all sides have approved a ‘notice of motion’ calling for an “urgent” meting with Mr Miliband, Labour’s Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.

At Anglesey County Council’s full council meeting this week, the Twrcelyn ward Cllr Derek Owen proposed: “We call on Anglesey County Council to seek an urgent meeting with the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Ed Miliband, to enable him to confirm the start date for the Wylfa Newydd project on the Wylfa site, Cemaes Bay.

“The Wylfa site is the best site in Europe to host nuclear power station or stations. It follows on from a letter sent from the Llanbadrig Community Council seeking answers recently.”

Decommissioning

Wylfa’s last reactor closed down in 2015, ending 44 years of operations and the start of decommissioning.

The previous Conservative government had declared Wylfa as the “preferred site” for a new nuclear power station.

And the new MP for Ynys Môn, Llinos Medi, has been urging the new Labour Government to provide “a clear strategy” for the site.

Leader Gary Pritchard said it was “important for the island, particulalrly the north, adding that Wylfa was the not only the best in Europe, but the “best site in the world.”

He stated that invitations had gone out to energy minister Michael Shanks and Lord Hunt, who he had met at the House of Commons.

‘Vital importance’

He was “very happy” to write to Ed Miliband to invite him here, to see how good the site is in Wylfa.” Cllr Owen felt it was of “vital importance,” adding: “It’s very difficult not knowing where we stand, the north of the island is in such a state.”

Cllr Aled Morris Jones said: “We’re now almost six months since the new government (came to power) …but we haven’t heard anything. What is their priority? Nuclear, wind and solar farms, it is about time, we knew. We are being marched up to the top of hill, and down again, like the nursery rhyme the Grand Old Duke of York, we need uncertainty to end and for this government’s commitment.”

Cllr Gwilym Jones praised the island’s MP for repeatedly raising the matter: “I am sure when Ed Miliband is sitting on the front bench and sees the MP for Ynys Mon, he must be saying “oh no, not her again!”

Cllr Jeff Evans added: “We want to see the shovel in the ground, the clod turned, that applies to Wylfa Newydd and the Prosperity park.

‘Conflicted’

Cllr Pip O’Neill pointed out “there is a large community of people on the island who oppose nuclear. I am conflicted with my personal feelings and those of my party. I understand the prospect of jobs is greatly needed and supported but there are also greater issues with nuclear not being looked at…”

Cllr Pritchard “respected him for sharing his view” but felt it was “crucial we keep people on this journey with us, jobs are crucial to keep our economy prosperous. There is unity in the chamber, it’s important there’s unity in the community.”

Cllr Llio Owen was “not supportive of nuclear ” but added that island people “needed certainty. I will vote in favour, so we can get Ed Miliband here.”

