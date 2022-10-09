UK Government should be “clamouring” for independence referendum says Sturgeon
The UK Government should be “clamouring” for an independence referendum if they believe in their case for the union, said Scotland’s First Minister.
Any attempt to boycott a future independence referendum would show the UK Government does not believe it can win the case for the union, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
Ms Sturgeon is hoping to hold a vote next October if the Supreme Court rules ordering a ballot is within the powers of the Scottish Parliament.
But some – including Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross – have suggested the unionist side could boycott the referendum.
Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, the First Minister said: “I believe very firmly – and I think this is a bit of an iron law of politics – if the other side of this debate really believed people in Scotland didn’t want a referendum and if they really believed that people in Scotland would vote against independence – they’d be the ones clamouring for a referendum.
“If the Supreme Court paves the way for a lawful referendum next year, I think the vast majority of the people of Scotland would take part in that.
“The UK Government might decide to say they don’t want them to take part in that, but I don’t think that is going to prevail.
“If you’re confident in your arguments in politics, if you’re confident in the case that you’re making, then you don’t fear democracy, you actually relish the opportunity to put your case before the people and let the people decide.”
Disruption
When asked if it is possible the UK Government wants to avoid the “disruption” that would stem from a referendum, the First Minister said: “Disruption? Perish the thought we would have disruption in people’s lives right now.
“The disruption that people are suffering right now are coming from decisions that have been imposed on Scotland against our will.”
The First Minister pointed to Brexit and the UK Government’s mini-budget as decisions imposed on Scotland.
Ms Sturgeon has said plans are “ready to go” to legislate for an independence referendum if it gets the go ahead from the Supreme Court.
The court is set to hear oral arguments this week before ruling if a prospective Bill to hold another vote is within the powers of Holyrood.
Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Nicola Sturgeon said: “There’s little point speculating on the outcome of a court hearing, but should that be yes, we have the plans ready to go to legislate.
“Work on refreshing and updating the substantive case for independence is well under way – that will continue over the course of the next days.”
She went on to say she is “confident Scotland will become independent”.
I watched this and Kuensburg wouldn’t shut the F up and let Sturgeon speak. It wasn’t an interview and just the Britnat clownette interviewer spouting Scottish hating rhetoric. It was an irritating watch because all the other guests were given massive uninterrupted airtime to spout their ignorant BS.
It is always the case.
That sounds dreadful and I’ll have to catch up with it but it sounds like something that takes the wind out of the sails of the far right hate channels when they criticise the Beeb – but they’ll keep on with it anyway. The encouraging thing is we have today heard from Nicola Sturgeon and Liz Saville Roberts well and truly ‘sticking it to the man’. Wonderful.
Nicola Sturgeon has integrity and strength. The Scottish people chose well with her.
I hope Scotland make the choice of independence, they deserve it…
The Uk has to come to an end and a new economic union will have to take its place whilst the nations have self-determination. THAT is the future of the archipelago, it can be resisted for sure, but while it is being resisted by those with a vested interest in The English Establishment System, it means more working-class people are fed into the grinder.
it’s very telling when you look at most poll results on the subject, that only a small minority of unionists agree that there should be a second referendum. It shows that unionism goes hand in hand with being anti-democratic. If you believe in democracy, you should support a referendum even if you find the likely outcome undesirable. That’s how democracy works.