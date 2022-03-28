UK Government source jokes that Michael Gove will be ‘demoted’ from local government to Welsh Secretary

Michael Gove will be ‘demoted’ from the office in charge of local government to Welsh Secretary if he doesn’t stop his political manoeuvres within the cabinet, a UK Government source has warned.

In a sign of the Welsh Secretary job’s perceived lack of prestige within the Cabinet, a UK Government source briefed the Mail on Sunday that Michael Gove could end up at the Wales Office if he attempted to wrangle the job of Home Secretary.

“Michael’s last attempt to brief himself a promotion saw him demoted to local government,” the source said.

“If he keeps on at this rate he will be at the Welsh Office before the end of summer.”

The reply comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is rumoured to be considering a reshuffle after the local elections in May.

UK Government sources had briefed that Home Secretary Priti Patel could be one of those moved, with Michael Gove taking her place. It was suggested however that the source of these rumours may have been Michael Gove himself, who is currently the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The current Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart, responded to the news: “I always suspected that Michael Gove was after my job!”

Twitter user GutoA responded: “Good to know that your colleagues consider the Welsh Office to be the butt of jokes and lower in prestige than local government. Weird you find that funny though.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

