UK Government considering new bank holiday in honour of the Queen – despite turning down one for St David’s Day
The UK Government is to consider proposals to create a new bank holiday in honour of the Queen – despite turning down one for St David’s Day.
People in the UK are already set for an extra day off on June 3, 2022 to mark the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee.
But campaigners have been calling to make the holiday permanent from 2023 – with the move backed by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), Hospitality UK, the Archbishop of Canterbury and others.
The Telegraph and The Express said the idea had now won the support of Chancellor Rishi Sunak, as well as Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie.
The move comes despite the UK Government rejecting calls for St David’s Day to be made a bank holiday in Wales In response to a petition which had been signed by over 12,000 people.
Responding to the petition, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: “Although an additional bank holiday may benefit some communities and sectors, the cost to the economy of an additional bank holiday remains considerable.
“The latest analysis estimates the cost for a one-off bank holiday (across the whole of the UK) to be around £2bn.
“The Government regularly receives requests for additional bank and public holidays to celebrate a variety of occasions. However, the current pattern of bank holidays is well established and accepted.”
‘Supportive’
However, the PA news agency understands that Mr Sunak is yet to consider the proposals – although he intends to.
The new “thank holiday” would recognise the Queen’s “extraordinary service”, as well as people’s efforts to support their communities, especially over the last two years.
The Telegraph reported that Mr Sunak had asked the Treasury for formal advice on the suggestion.
The newspaper also said Downing Street had asked the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) to carry out a review of the matter.
It cited a source as saying: “The Treasury is not saying no off the bat despite previously being institutionally allergic to the idea of a new bank holiday.
“Rishi is supportive of the campaign and the thought behind it and has asked for all the projected costs.”
The Express also reported that the Chancellor was “looking at proposals carefully”.
It has previously been reported that Mr and Mrs Johnson are supportive of the move.
No 10 and the Treasury have been approached for comment.
There are a number of public holidays that are not recognised around all the UK, The Westminster cabal can declare whatever public holiday they like. It does not have to be recognised in Wales. But isn’t it typical, the Westminster cabal can find the money for an english empire inspired public holiday, but not for Wales.
The move has been supported by flag waving unionist lawbreakers in Government. Well there is a shock.
Liz2 will need an enema soon, to try and dislodge all the Unionist lickspittles trying to live up her bottom.
Deborah Meaden (dragons den) and other business leaders have said they’re in favour to have the bank holiday made permanent because………… it will benefit those sectors that have been hit the hardest by all the lockdowns, the hospitality sector. So just imagine the boost Wales could have if we had our own public holiday, Just show’s how out of touch the westminster cabal is. Annibyniaeth!
No more of this – Rhyddid i Gymru, nawr ac yn fythol.
They really are taking the p now.
Nation.cymru
“A news service for the people of wales”
Seems like you get your comments removed if you don’t follow the agenda.
Then why wasn’t your comment removed?
You certainly get your comments removed if you are being a provocative ass, but disagreement with some perceived agenda? I think it’s your agenda to try and make that fib take hold
A news service for the people of wales – more like a news service for a few isolated nationalist crazy areas of Gwynedd
Then why do many of those I know, who support independence, live in the Valleys? Could extreme poverty be an answer? Wanting independence is not crazy mate, staying in this corrupt neglectful Union and ruining our children’s future – is what’s crazy.
Independence is such a fringe view in South east wales it’s hilarious
Everyone in Gwynedd thinks the rest of Wales, thinks, acts and behaves like you. We feel more connected to england than we do to gwynedd.
“we”! No WE do not. You may speak for a majority in Chepstow, Monmouth or Cowbridge? Nowhere else
OMG who let you in? This is a platform for patriots and you don’t fit.
Seems to be a platform for marxists. You’re right, I don’t fit.
You don’t know what a Marxist is. You are just another off the shelf basic template Brexiteer troll. You’ll be using the words MSM and Elites next.
Brexiteer troll that voted to remain. Very Interesting observation 😂
Back to my main point, there appears to be only one view point allowed. Far left Welsh nationalism.
Yep. “Far left nationalism” that’s another one on the Brexiteer troll bingo card.
Works both ways unfortunately.
I support a Welsh Parliament, I supported the UK remaining in the EU. Yet I’ve been labelled a far right brexiteer UK nationalist etc.
Terrible to be labelled things eh Timmy? Lesson finally sinking in is it?
Usually instigated by the nationalist/people taking a left wing position unfortunately.
Look, I can see you are not a fan of independence but can you give us a good reason why we should stay in the Union and why there is so much poverty in Cymru if it is so good to us?
Hey, very staunch anti-Marxist here. Typically, all views are welcome on these message boards as long as they are discussed with decorum. I’ve had long back and forth debates with fellow indy supporters who are left of my position without any posts getting removed. Sometimes it can get quite heated, but that’s politics for you. What you are doing is demeaning people’s views and pretty much the same things the rabid leftists do when they screech “nazi”. You think opposing a celebratory day of rest for the queen of England makes a person a Marxist? Diar annwyl, ngwas i. Claiming… Read more »
Probably best not to use the word “leftist” though. It’s a bit trolly. A bit derogatory in flavour. Left / right wing is a political position. Leftist / rightist is labelling a person.
I understand, but the utility of the term is in labeling those who have become ideologically entrenched. Reasonable left wingers like yourself, and most posters on this site, need to do a better job at policing the more pathological views and positions espoused from the Left. This is what I try to do. ‘Britnat’, for example, is often used as a derogatory term, but is actually describing a political position. ‘Gammon’ and ‘remoaners’ and ‘woke’ are unhelpful and mean. Leftist describes a centuries-old, pro-revolution position that I oppose. I also know many reasonable leftists, ones who mainly embrace the term.… Read more »
I see your point, but it is certainly not my responsibility to police views from the left any more than it is (presumably) yours to police views from the right). We have control only over what we say.
That said, I tend to agree with what you have posted and I fear I have derailed the conversation a little. Apologies.
Not at all. I’ve disagreed with your posts in the past but always try to highlight that the superordinate goal of our freedom is there for both of us, and all who view these threads. We may not agree on the exact Cymru that will come to pass, but that’s a friendly disagreement for another day. 😊
Cmon Quornby, let the sunlight do its job
I’m not in Gwynedd. I’m in South East Wales. There’s Yes Cymru stickers on nearly every lamppost. Three new Cofiwch Dryweryn murals in the last year that I know of.
Cymru is beginning to see the toxicity of One Nation Nationalists like yourself. This is why many of us want out.
Of course you are….
Thankfully i’m seeing less and less yescymru graffiti as time moves on.
No one here even knows what a Cofiwch graffiti mural is. And I wouldn’t of either, If i hadn’t happened to pull over in a lay by outside Aberystwyth a couple of years ago.
You are full of ASSumptions aren’t you. Everyone here knows what Cofiwch Dryweryn represents. It’s well known. Just because you don’t know what “a Cofiwch graffiti mural” is, does not mean everyone is so ill educated.
But then perhaps your little town on the Marches is more English than the rest of Cymru. Perhaps you are more inclined to wave the little flag of your masters. Let me guess. Monmouth? Chepstow? Or somewhere in VoG?
I guarantee you very few people here will know what the graffiti mural is sorry. Just the facts unfortunately.
Wrong on all accounts – Cardiff. I’d love to be able to afford to live in a part of the VoG that isn’t Barry.
What you presume does not constitute “the facts”, since many of my colleagues are Cardiff based, I have lived in Cardiff and still have multiple friends there. They certainly DO know. Perhaps you are just deluded with a case of “metropolitan superiority”. Which always seems a little silly to me given that our mostly beautiful capital city is smaller than many towns.
Colleagues in the Welsh Nationalist circle perhaps?
Not intended as an insult – but if you work in this circles then it’s likely you are going to know.
Oh a guarentee. Well, there we have it. Seriously now, your whole argument seems to be “this is how it is”. If we provide any contrary position, we’ll get Nope – “Just the facts unfortunately”. Is there one, just one positive point in favour of the Union that you can think of that doesn’t rely on it being the status-quo, some stats about the UKs extant place in rankings or minimizing Welshness?
Gain independence and make St David’s day a bank holiday. It’s the only way.
I’m sure this idea will go down well in Northern Ireland. Forcing the republican communities to observe a forced celebration of British monarchy can only go well. Conversely if they don’t apply this holiday to Northern Ireland the Unionist community will be outraged to be different from Great Britain.
Conservatives always shout about “dangerous nationalists” but they are the most dangerous nationalists in the UK.
Unionist bootlickers want a holiday for their outdated living in the past queen, while Antigua has informed them they wish to become a republic how ironic.