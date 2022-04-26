UK Government considering new bank holiday in honour of the Queen – despite turning down one for St David’s Day

The UK Government is to consider proposals to create a new bank holiday in honour of the Queen – despite turning down one for St David’s Day.

People in the UK are already set for an extra day off on June 3, 2022 to mark the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee.

But campaigners have been calling to make the holiday permanent from 2023 – with the move backed by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), Hospitality UK, the Archbishop of Canterbury and others.

The Telegraph and The Express said the idea had now won the support of Chancellor Rishi Sunak, as well as Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie.

The move comes despite the UK Government rejecting calls for St David’s Day to be made a bank holiday in Wales In response to a petition which had been signed by over 12,000 people.

Responding to the petition, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: “Although an additional bank holiday may benefit some communities and sectors, the cost to the economy of an additional bank holiday remains considerable.

“The latest analysis estimates the cost for a one-off bank holiday (across the whole of the UK) to be around £2bn.

“The Government regularly receives requests for additional bank and public holidays to celebrate a variety of occasions. However, the current pattern of bank holidays is well established and accepted.”

‘Supportive’

However, the PA news agency understands that Mr Sunak is yet to consider the proposals – although he intends to.

The new “thank holiday” would recognise the Queen’s “extraordinary service”, as well as people’s efforts to support their communities, especially over the last two years.

The Telegraph reported that Mr Sunak had asked the Treasury for formal advice on the suggestion.

The newspaper also said Downing Street had asked the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) to carry out a review of the matter.

It cited a source as saying: “The Treasury is not saying no off the bat despite previously being institutionally allergic to the idea of a new bank holiday.

“Rishi is supportive of the campaign and the thought behind it and has asked for all the projected costs.”

The Express also reported that the Chancellor was “looking at proposals carefully”.

It has previously been reported that Mr and Mrs Johnson are supportive of the move.

No 10 and the Treasury have been approached for comment.

