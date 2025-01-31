UK government to review noisy fireworks concerns after calls to limit sales

The UK Government will be listening to people, businesses and charities with concerns around noisy fireworks, a minister has said, following calls to limit sales.

In the Commons, business minister Justin Madders suggested consumers should take responsibility and opt for low-noise fireworks.

Labour MP Sarah Owen has brought forward proposals for a Fireworks Bill to limit the sale of fireworks louder than 90 decibels.

Considerate use

During business and trade questions on Thursday, Mr Madders said: “The Government understands the effect that fireworks can have on animals and vulnerable individuals.”

“Consumer fireworks have a noise limit of 120 decibels, but there are indeed numerous low-noise options available on the market that are around 90 decibels or below.

“This year’s fireworks public information campaign has emphasised these low-noise fireworks and the importance of considerate use.”

Fireworks Bill

Labour MP Sarah Owen brought forward proposals to block members of the public from buying fireworks louder than 90 decibels earlier this month, but MPs ran out of time to agree it in the Commons.

Under existing rules, members of the public must not buy fireworks louder than 120 decibels.

The Fireworks Bill would target “nuisance, loud fireworks”, the MP for Luton North said, which she argued have “a detrimental impact on not just our environment, not just on people’s mental health, but also on education as well”.

Ms Owen said: “Anti-social fireworks keep our constituents awake, cause alarm for pets, seriously affect people with PTSD or special educational needs. I know the minister has heard extensively from colleagues, from campaigners and charities on this during the Westminster Hall debate on my Bill.”

Celebrations

Conservative MP Gagan Mohindra pressed the Government to “get on to this quickly” to protect animals and vulnerable children.

Speaking in the Commons, he said: “One of the beauties of our great country is its diversity, with that does mean that throughout the year there are causes for celebration, my own community of south-west Hertfordshire will have Diwali, Eid, Christmas, Chinese New Year and other celebrations which often entail the use of fireworks.”

The MP for South West Hertfordshire added: “Can I urge the minister, because of the likelihood of fireworks throughout the year, that we get on to this quickly, we don’t stifle celebrations, but we do protect our animals and those vulnerable children that may be affected by noise?”

Concerns

Mr Madders said “he’s absolutely right” to recognise these events.

“I think there is sufficiently lower decibel products on the market now for actually everyone to take this more responsibly, and that’s something we are going to be exploring in our meetings over the coming weeks.”

Mr Madders will be meeting with businesses, consumer groups and charities at the conclusion of the fireworks season, to discuss their concerns about the issues.

