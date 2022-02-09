UK Government to send ‘patriotic’ history book about the Queen’s reign to every school child in Wales

The UK Government is to send every school child in Wales a “patriotic” book about the Queen’s reign so that they and other children across the UK develop a “collective understanding” about the history of her time on the throne.

The contract awarded to DK books notes that 211,000 copies of a dual language version of the book will be sent to pupils in 1,290 schools and other educational establishments in Wales.

Both education and culture are devolved to Wales but the contract for the books to be delivered to Wales has been handed out by the UK Government’s Department of Education. Nation.Cymru has asked the Welsh Government whether they have been involved in the process.

The book contract says that the supplier will provide a book “written with the aim of being inclusive, patriotic and ‘speaking to all children’ with regard to all regions of the UK”.

“The Jubilee itself will help communicate a narrative about modern Britain and its connections with the rest of the world, through local, community driven events,

including those led by schools, alongside national and Commonwealth events,” the contract says.

“The book will be a key part of this strategic aim, by ensuring that pupils, families, and teachers develop a collective understanding of the Queen’s reign, and by providing children with an appropriate legacy through personal ownership of this high-quality book.”

It adds: “The book shall be inclusive and patriotic, capturing a spirit akin to the London 2012 Olympics.”

Bank holiday

The contract notes that all the books must be delivered to at least 99.5% of schools in Wales by 11 July 2022.

The book is set to cost £12 million to produce with around 4.5 million copies sent to schoolchildren in the UK. However, the individual costs of producing a version for Wales and its distribution has been redacted from the document.

A Gaelic language version of the book will also be produced but will not be dual language.

The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne, on 6 February this year.

Celebrations will culminate in a four day UK bank holiday weekend from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June.

A Platinum Jubilee Celebration on 12th -15th May will also see over 500 horses and 1,000 performers create a 90-minute piece of arena theatre.

