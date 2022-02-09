UK Government to send ‘patriotic’ history book about the Queen’s reign to every school child in Wales
The UK Government is to send every school child in Wales a “patriotic” book about the Queen’s reign so that they and other children across the UK develop a “collective understanding” about the history of her time on the throne.
The contract awarded to DK books notes that 211,000 copies of a dual language version of the book will be sent to pupils in 1,290 schools and other educational establishments in Wales.
Both education and culture are devolved to Wales but the contract for the books to be delivered to Wales has been handed out by the UK Government’s Department of Education. Nation.Cymru has asked the Welsh Government whether they have been involved in the process.
The book contract says that the supplier will provide a book “written with the aim of being inclusive, patriotic and ‘speaking to all children’ with regard to all regions of the UK”.
“The Jubilee itself will help communicate a narrative about modern Britain and its connections with the rest of the world, through local, community driven events,
including those led by schools, alongside national and Commonwealth events,” the contract says.
“The book will be a key part of this strategic aim, by ensuring that pupils, families, and teachers develop a collective understanding of the Queen’s reign, and by providing children with an appropriate legacy through personal ownership of this high-quality book.”
It adds: “The book shall be inclusive and patriotic, capturing a spirit akin to the London 2012 Olympics.”
Bank holiday
The contract notes that all the books must be delivered to at least 99.5% of schools in Wales by 11 July 2022.
The book is set to cost £12 million to produce with around 4.5 million copies sent to schoolchildren in the UK. However, the individual costs of producing a version for Wales and its distribution has been redacted from the document.
A Gaelic language version of the book will also be produced but will not be dual language.
The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne, on 6 February this year.
Celebrations will culminate in a four day UK bank holiday weekend from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June.
A Platinum Jubilee Celebration on 12th -15th May will also see over 500 horses and 1,000 performers create a 90-minute piece of arena theatre.
What an utter waste of money. And these people say we cant afford to help the poor in the fuel crisis.
Would I have wanted this book when a child? Am sure before the age of 8, perhaps, after that – not a chance; hope it’s absorbent…
Let’s hope the story starts with the Welsh being stiched up with the promise of their own prince.
Perhaps we could start a gofundme page for the return postage?
Imagine lorry loads turning up in 10 Downing St 🙂
If it’s addressed to “The Occupier”, you can just redirect it to Whitehall.
Is there a Das Capital option??
Mein Kampf might be more appropriate coming from the Tories.
Opening chapter. Once upon a time, there was a hugely unpopular minor Hanoverian dynasty who had been interbreeding for hundreds of years. One day, they decided they wanted to rule over Britain, so they employed the bitter racist, Bishop Stubbs to pave their way into a country they had no legitimate claim to. The young Bishop, in an attempt to climb the greasy pole, vigorously championed a pre Hitlertarian Germanic master race ideology, in order the royals could be accepted here. He also designated the native British as ,’ lesser breeds’, and thus, the seeds were sown, at a time… Read more »
Not in wales 🏴 now The Welsh Government must step in and stop it we in wales have got to stop being little Englanders and be proud to be welsh it’s time for a new wales 🏴 start fighting for your children and grandchildren future in wales 🏴 kick all English party’s out of wales that’s the Tories Labour and all Brexit party’s
Should keep the charity shops stocked up! Complete waste of money pushing a unionist agenda by appealing to the flag waving monarchists amongst the beguiled public. We need a republic!
I suppose that learning foreign history will broaden our children’s minds.
If that’s not the case then at least this rubbish will fill a fireplace or two and help with the fuel crisis.
Fascist propaganda
Brilliant! Something to help to light my fire.
I have always been against book burning but maybe I could be persuaded……?
This present from Gove and Johnson should be used to teach our children about the benefits of recycling waste paper.
Why is supporting a family (Royal or not) patriotic?
Why do I get the feeling this is less about celebrating the queen’s reign and more muscular unionism.Well they can ‘celebrate’ all they like but her son will be the last monarch to rule over Wales.
The Second Elizabethan Age…from war and austerity to war and austerity, via the Cayman Islands?
Welcome to the 1950s!
Bugger, I’ve just spent 68 years trying to grow out them!
What I find funny is that this just another personality cult just like North Korea, China and the Soviet Union. The fact that the Tories are incapable of seeing this makes it all the more funny.
I haven’t had my King Gove bible yet.
KD 5C aged 73 and 3/4.
I’m going to go against the flow and say this a great idea. QEII’s reign is a story of nations under Britain’s control gaining independence (34 so far from Antigua to Zimbabwe). It might inspire the next generation in Wales to join them!
I like your optimism Stuart. I seriously doubt that much will be made of the fall of Empire as the spin will be about the emergence of the Commonwealth. These guys will do their utmost to get a turd to smell of roses. They may fail here but there are parts of the UK, and even Wales, where this shallow junk will be seen as a positive gesture.
I wonder which cabinet minister’s relative gets the printing job?
It’s Dorling and Kindersley. A wholly owned subsidiary of Bertelsmann.
Check them out here
https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/03185285/officers
Will Prince Andrew be featured in it? Lets hope it’ll start a good fire.
Signed…. Anti-monarchist