UK Government’s nuclear power expansion plans welcomed

The UK Government’s plans for the biggest expansion of nuclear power for 70 years have been welcomed by Anglesey County Council.

Westminster’s new civil nuclear roadmap sets out plans to explore the possibility of building another nuclear power station in the UK as large as Sizewell C, or Hinkley Point in Somerset.

Wylfa nuclear power station on Anglesey, which is currently being decommissioned, has been tipped as the frontrunner for the new plant, with Moorside, in Cumbria also in contention.

In October, Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the UK Nuclear Industry Association, described Wylfa as one of the most suitable sites in Europe.

He told the Senedd’s economy committee if there is a new gigawatt-scale reactor beyond Sizewell C in Suffolk, it is “highly likely” to be Wyfla.

SMRs

The UK Government’s Energy minister Andrew Bowie also confirmed today (11 January) that the next phase of the UK’s small modular reactor (SMR) competition would be ‘launched within weeks’.

Wylfa and the Trawsfynydd nuclear power station in Gwynedd, which is also being decommissioned, have both been identified as potential locations for an SMR plant.

Anglesey Council Leader, Llinos Medi, said: “The county council welcomes the publication of the roadmap by UK government. It outlines plans to explore building a new power station, and the confirmation that the Wylfa site remains a designated location for new nuclear is welcomed.”

“However, it’s now important we see real momentum and action to back up recent commitments and statements. We are looking for certainty, details, and timescales from UK government in relation to a development at Wylfa, as the possibility of a nuclear development has been in the pipeline for over a decade now.”

She added, “Our residents and communities across the Island still feel the pain of Horizon Nuclear Power’s decision to withdraw from the Wylfa Newydd project in 2020. This has been compounded in recent years by key employers such as Marco, Rehau and Two Sisters leaving the Island, resulting in devastating job-losses.”

“We remain committed and eager to work in collaboration alongside the UK and Welsh government, Great British Nuclear and potential nuclear developers to ensure Ynys Môn is at the forefront as a destination for new nuclear.”

Transformational

Anglesey’s Chief Executive, Dylan J. Williams, added, “A new nuclear development at Wylfa would provide transformational benefits for North Anglesey communities, the island and further afield. It would provide a substantial amount of high-quality local jobs, skill development and supply chain opportunities throughout the project.”

“We are now looking for certainty from the UK government that a development will take place on the Wylfa site. This will enable us to plan effectively, influence and give assurances to our communities. It’s essential that any potential development recognises and protects the qualities that make the Island and its communities unique, this includes the Welsh Language and our culture.”

