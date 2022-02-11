Support our Nation today - please donate here
UK Justice Secretary mocked for ‘Welsh Government meeting’ photo gaffe

11 Feb 2022 2 minutes Read
Dominic Rabb with Conservative MSs

A Conservative cabinet minister has been mocked for photos he used to illustrate a “meeting” with the “Welsh Government”.

Dominic Rabb, the UK Government’s Secretary of State for Justice, posted four photographs to do so on his official Twitter account, none of which have any ministers of the Welsh Government in them.

The curiously chosen photos instead feature politicians from the Conservative Party in Wales, who are the official opposition in the Senedd.

Simon Hart, the Westminster-appointed Welsh Secretary, and Conservative MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, is also featured.

The omission of the Welsh Government led to social media users poking fun at the “embarrassing” photos.

Welsh Conservative leader in the Senedd, Andrew RT Davies and UK Justice Secretary Dominic Rabb

‘Ridiculed’ 

The photos were ridiculed on social media.

Peter Cuthbert
Peter Cuthbert
34 seconds ago

Oh, its Dominic Raab opening his mouth before enagaing his brain again. We must remember that this is the man who did not realise that Dover is (was?) an important trade port between England and the EU. We can only assume they drew upon his geographic skills when trying to identify whether the HS2 Birmingham to London commuter route actually went through Wales. This time he is being expected to do some high level thinking like who are the members of the Government in Wales. Clearly it was all too much for him.

