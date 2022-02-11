UK Justice Secretary mocked for ‘Welsh Government meeting’ photo gaffe

A Conservative cabinet minister has been mocked for photos he used to illustrate a “meeting” with the “Welsh Government”.

Dominic Rabb, the UK Government’s Secretary of State for Justice, posted four photographs to do so on his official Twitter account, none of which have any ministers of the Welsh Government in them.

The curiously chosen photos instead feature politicians from the Conservative Party in Wales, who are the official opposition in the Senedd.

Simon Hart, the Westminster-appointed Welsh Secretary, and Conservative MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, is also featured.

The omission of the Welsh Government led to social media users poking fun at the “embarrassing” photos.

‘Ridiculed’

The photos were ridiculed on social media.

I'm not sure the pictures tell the story which @DominicRaab is trying to tell. Not a single person in his pictures are part of the @WelshGovernment https://t.co/mLRFlH0p0z — Blogdroed 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@blogdroed) February 11, 2022

it’s so embarrassing that not ONE of them are members of the Welsh Government…🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/Bq5odLN8bI — sarah⁷ (@sarah_jmx) February 11, 2022

I must have missed the election where the Welsh Tories won a majority in the Senedd… https://t.co/qyQrBuWgpm — Ben 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@sova4776) February 11, 2022

Trying to find somebody from Welsh Government in these pictures https://t.co/vVE1396NFl pic.twitter.com/bHFVpSpU1p — Manzo van der Becci (@Manserbeck1) February 11, 2022

Siri, show me an example of a senior UK politician not knowing the difference between @WelshGovernment and @WelshConserv https://t.co/175CMdZo3y — Mark James 💙 (@markrally) February 11, 2022

