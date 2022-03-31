UK needs to look at federalism because current system ‘doesn’t work’ says Conservative Senedd Member

A Conservative Senedd Member has said that the United Kingdom should explore the possibilities of a more federal structure because the current system “just doesn’t seem like it works properly”.

Speaking on the Walescast, Sam Kurtz also said that he would support expanding the Senedd when the time was right.

Both further autonomy for Wales and an expanded Senedd are opposed by the Welsh Conservative leadership.

“We really need to look at the way the United Kingdom is set up,” Sam Kurtz said. “It’s interesting how some of the former Commonwealth countries have been left in a federal state and we have not really looked at that here in the United Kingdom.

“So many call me a wet Tory – a realist I’d call myself. My personal preference and my party’s preference are potentially different.

“You’re looking at it as someone who’s walked into this landed here in Cardiff Bay and looking at the dynamics of it, it just doesn’t feel like it works properly.

“So if you were designing the United Kingdom now, how would it look? And I don’t think it would look like this. Maybe that’s just me theorising somewhat too much on it. And the reality is always very different to the ideologies and theories of it, but I do feel we could do better on this.”

The Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire MS also said that he would eventually like to see the Senedd expanded to 90 members, but that he didn’t feel that the timing was yet right.

“It’s going to happen. I’d like it to happen, but under the umbrella of what’s happening with costs at the moment I don’t think the timing is just there.”

