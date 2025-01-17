UK ‘protects money more than children’ amid push for sexual abuse reporting law

The UK “has protected money in ways that it has not protected children”, it was claimed in Parliament, amid a push for mandatory reporting of child sexual abuse.

A proposed new law would require those who work with children, such as in a school, care home or sports club, to report known or suspected child sexual abuse to the local authorities.

Independent crossbench peer Baroness Grey-Thompson, who introduced the Bill in the House of Lords on Friday, said there have been mandatory reporting laws for money laundering for 23 years.

“Highest priority”

She said: “As legislators, one of our roles is to protect the most vulnerable in our society.

“Protecting children from sexual abuse should therefore be of the highest priority.

“We must continue to learn from past mistakes and, whilst we cannot say that child sexual abuse will stop with this Bill, stricter legislation on reporting will give those children stronger protections than they currently have.

“A well-designed mandatory reporting law is a key component of an effective safeguarding system. This is about how we protect more of our children as we go forward.”

She added: “It is slightly ironic that the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 introduced mandatory reporting for money laundering under the regulated sector.

“So for the past 23 years, this country has protected money in ways that it has not protected our children.

“Our system is failing the victims of child sexual abuse and changes need to be made.”

Report

Mandatory reporting was a key recommendation that emerged from the 2022 report from the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA).

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has backed mandatory reporting, and the Government has said it plans to introduce it in the Crime and Policing Bill later this year.

The Regulated and Other Activities (Mandatory Reporting of Child Sexual Abuse) is a private member’s Bill pushing for this reform now.

The Bill’s champion, Paralympian Lady Grey-Thompson, previously produced an independent report on the duty of care in sport in 2017.

She said she found individuals knew or suspected child sexual abuse, but did not report it, because they were worried about their reputation or losing their jobs, and some even argued that the known or suspected abuser was “a good coach”.

The Bill would make it a criminal offence to fail to report genuine concerns, and would protect anyone who reports in good faith.

Lady Grey-Thompson told peers: “This Bill does not seek to criminalise the general public who do not report suspected child sexual abuse, but rather calls for those in positions of authority over children to speak up and protect them.”

Backing the Bill, the Lord Bishop of London, the Rt Rev Sarah Mullally, apologised to victims of church abuse.

She said: “I would like to recognise on behalf of the Church of England our own shocking failures in safeguarding and take this opportunity to apologise to victims and survivors of church abuse.”

She added that the Church will consider new safeguarding proposals at the General Synod in February, which will include mandatory reporting.

Former children’s TV presenter and Liberal Democrat peer Baroness Benjamin added: “Action is well overdue. Victims and survivors have been waiting a long time for action since the review and they must not be left to wait any longer.”

