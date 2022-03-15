UK should scrap climate change targets and ignore ‘woke issues’ in response to Russian invasion says Welsh Tory MP

The UK Government should scrap its ‘net zero’ climate change targets in response to Russian’s invasion of Ukraine, a Welsh Conservative MP has said.

Wrexham MP Sarah Atherton also claimed that the west had also been caught on the hop by Russia because it had “been too focused on woke minority issues” whilst Russia and China have “built formidable military forces”.

Writing on Conservative Home, she said that if NATO wanted to prevent “future aggressions” they should “have ‘big sticks’ to back up our words of diplomacy and our democracy”.

“Events have also shown that the West and our shared defence aims have been left lacking: whilst Russia and China have built formidable military forces, used misinformation tactics to exert pressure and resorted to domestic genocide and international war crimes, one might say that the West has been too focused on woke minority issues,” she said.

She added: “To start, we must reconsider the cuts to personnel – particularly to the infantry and our armoured capability.

“But defence – and our nation’s safety – should also look at our reliance on foreign energy sources and supplies. To ensure that we are no longer reliant upon Russia, directly or indirectly, this Government has been right to rethink how we supply energy to our nation. Recent announcements are welcome but the Government must come up with more – and fast.

“We must roll out a new generation of nuclear reactors, and quickly, and we should be re-assessing fracking and tidal enhancement. Radical new energy policies will take time to take effect, but the longer-term implications for energy security will be welcomed.

“As part of this, we should also park, for the time being, the Net Zero endeavour. Of course, it can and should remain a long-term aim but ensuring that we can, as a nation, generate the energy we need without a reliance on overseas sources should come first.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

