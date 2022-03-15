UK should scrap climate change targets and ignore ‘woke issues’ in response to Russian invasion says Welsh Tory MP
The UK Government should scrap its ‘net zero’ climate change targets in response to Russian’s invasion of Ukraine, a Welsh Conservative MP has said.
Wrexham MP Sarah Atherton also claimed that the west had also been caught on the hop by Russia because it had “been too focused on woke minority issues” whilst Russia and China have “built formidable military forces”.
Writing on Conservative Home, she said that if NATO wanted to prevent “future aggressions” they should “have ‘big sticks’ to back up our words of diplomacy and our democracy”.
“Events have also shown that the West and our shared defence aims have been left lacking: whilst Russia and China have built formidable military forces, used misinformation tactics to exert pressure and resorted to domestic genocide and international war crimes, one might say that the West has been too focused on woke minority issues,” she said.
She added: “To start, we must reconsider the cuts to personnel – particularly to the infantry and our armoured capability.
“But defence – and our nation’s safety – should also look at our reliance on foreign energy sources and supplies. To ensure that we are no longer reliant upon Russia, directly or indirectly, this Government has been right to rethink how we supply energy to our nation. Recent announcements are welcome but the Government must come up with more – and fast.
“We must roll out a new generation of nuclear reactors, and quickly, and we should be re-assessing fracking and tidal enhancement. Radical new energy policies will take time to take effect, but the longer-term implications for energy security will be welcomed.
“As part of this, we should also park, for the time being, the Net Zero endeavour. Of course, it can and should remain a long-term aim but ensuring that we can, as a nation, generate the energy we need without a reliance on overseas sources should come first.”
That child starving pig is out next election.
What about the Tories letting the Russians control our politics in return for donations.
NATO have been warned time and time again since 1992 about the dangers of eastward expansion not to mention the 2014 shenanigans overseen by the US in return for IMF money for Ukraine?
Dear Wrexham,
Why on Earth did you vote for this straw brained loon?
“Welsh Conservative MP” feels such a wrong collection of words.
These accusations run pretty close to what Putin has said about the west, and Farage has also said similar, nice to know the tories stand shoulder to shoulder with Putin.
The English Establishment, eh?
Yeah, this is a problem. Thank goodness it isn’t a binary choice… Oh wait, there is no Liberal option in Wales (or in the rest of this broken Union) . It’s either groomerish, ‘pre censorship’ revisionist nonsense on of the Left parties or cronyism, intolerant kleptocratic boys clubs on the Right. Where are the people who can say “Putin is a Eurasianist, pan-Slavist tyrant with a messiah complex who hates gay people and has rebuilt an authoritarian regime in Russia AND Ukraine, obviously doesn’t deserve to be invaded and is an internationally recognised sovereign state, but does have a bit… Read more »
The Tory party have now been in power in Westminster for over ten years, during which time they have fostered relationships with Russia, so close, that it has lead to over £13 million in donations, and this Tory has the cheek to say we have been “caught on the hop”. No we have not, the Tory party has been funded, and MPs helped into Westminster, while turning a blind eye to how the money was made. The whole of the UK in now paying for it, big time.
She is still so wedded to Russian objectives, pausing Net Zero is exactly what they want since oil and gas is what gives them treasure to finance their wars.
And another thing, she is calling for more “armoured capability”. I take it that she has not seen the single Ukranian soldiers, destroying Russian tanks with one shot, using NLAW and Stinger anti tank weapons, supplied by the British and US Gov’s. The woman is talking cobblers, as usual. The Russians have lost over 200 tanks in 14 days.
What seems to have escaped Sarah Atherton is that the very difference between totalitarian regimes and free democracies is that we allow freedom of expression, the right to demonstrate and the opportunities for progress into a better, and fairer future for all regardless of ethnicity, gender or class. Her references to woke behaviour are merely an excuse to promote the sort of policies that are used in Russia and China to exert political control from above on ordinary citizens. Many of this governments proposals to enact laws that deny the freedoms of the people of this country are being forced… Read more »