Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

UK should scrap climate change targets and ignore ‘woke issues’ in response to Russian invasion says Welsh Tory MP

15 Mar 2022 2 minutes Read
Sarah Atherton MP. Photo by David Woolfall, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported

The UK Government should scrap its ‘net zero’ climate change targets in response to Russian’s invasion of Ukraine, a Welsh Conservative MP has said.

Wrexham MP Sarah Atherton also claimed that the west had also been caught on the hop by Russia because it had “been too focused on woke minority issues” whilst Russia and China have “built formidable military forces”.

Writing on Conservative Home, she said that if NATO wanted to prevent “future aggressions” they should “have ‘big sticks’ to back up our words of diplomacy and our democracy”.

“Events have also shown that the West and our shared defence aims have been left lacking: whilst Russia and China have built formidable military forces, used misinformation tactics to exert pressure and resorted to domestic genocide and international war crimes, one might say that the West has been too focused on woke minority issues,” she said.

She added: “To start, we must reconsider the cuts to personnel – particularly to the infantry and our armoured capability.

“But defence – and our nation’s safety – should also look at our reliance on foreign energy sources and supplies. To ensure that we are no longer reliant upon Russia, directly or indirectly, this Government has been right to rethink how we supply energy to our nation. Recent announcements are welcome but the Government must come up with more – and fast.

“We must roll out a new generation of nuclear reactors, and quickly, and we should be re-assessing fracking and tidal enhancement. Radical new energy policies will take time to take effect, but the longer-term implications for energy security will be welcomed.

“As part of this, we should also park, for the time being, the Net Zero endeavour. Of course, it can and should remain a long-term aim but ensuring that we can, as a nation, generate the energy we need without a reliance on overseas sources should come first.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
10 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
GW Atkinson
GW Atkinson
3 hours ago

That child starving pig is out next election.

7
Reply
Arfon
Arfon
3 hours ago

What about the Tories letting the Russians control our politics in return for donations.
NATO have been warned time and time again since 1992 about the dangers of eastward expansion not to mention the 2014 shenanigans overseen by the US in return for IMF money for Ukraine?

10
Reply
Cynan
Cynan
3 hours ago

Dear Wrexham,
Why on Earth did you vote for this straw brained loon?
“Welsh Conservative MP” feels such a wrong collection of words.

  1. She is not Welsh. She is from Chester (of course. We bally taffies only thrive with english leadership what what?)
  2. Conservative. Ewwww! How many time do they have to steal our resources and stick the boot in before the kneelers recognise not Tory has ever had Cymru’s best interests at heart
  3. MP. The English government has never done anything for Cymru. Sever the link to the Westminster parasite.
Last edited 3 hours ago by Cynan
10
Reply
Mark
Mark
3 hours ago

These accusations run pretty close to what Putin has said about the west, and Farage has also said similar, nice to know the tories stand shoulder to shoulder with Putin.

7
Reply
Kerry Davies
Kerry Davies
2 hours ago
Reply to  Mark

The English Establishment, eh?

0
Reply
CJPh
CJPh
1 hour ago
Reply to  Mark

Yeah, this is a problem. Thank goodness it isn’t a binary choice… Oh wait, there is no Liberal option in Wales (or in the rest of this broken Union) . It’s either groomerish, ‘pre censorship’ revisionist nonsense on of the Left parties or cronyism, intolerant kleptocratic boys clubs on the Right. Where are the people who can say “Putin is a Eurasianist, pan-Slavist tyrant with a messiah complex who hates gay people and has rebuilt an authoritarian regime in Russia AND Ukraine, obviously doesn’t deserve to be invaded and is an internationally recognised sovereign state, but does have a bit… Read more »

2
Reply
Gareth
Gareth
2 hours ago

The Tory party have now been in power in Westminster for over ten years, during which time they have fostered relationships with Russia, so close, that it has lead to over £13 million in donations, and this Tory has the cheek to say we have been “caught on the hop”. No we have not, the Tory party has been funded, and MPs helped into Westminster, while turning a blind eye to how the money was made. The whole of the UK in now paying for it, big time.

6
Reply
Ap Kenneth
Ap Kenneth
1 hour ago

She is still so wedded to Russian objectives, pausing Net Zero is exactly what they want since oil and gas is what gives them treasure to finance their wars.

3
Reply
Gareth
Gareth
1 hour ago

And another thing, she is calling for more “armoured capability”. I take it that she has not seen the single Ukranian soldiers, destroying Russian tanks with one shot, using NLAW and Stinger anti tank weapons, supplied by the British and US Gov’s. The woman is talking cobblers, as usual. The Russians have lost over 200 tanks in 14 days.

https://www.oryxspioenkop.com/2022/02/attack-on-europe-documenting-equipment.html

1
Reply
Ceramike
Ceramike
1 hour ago

What seems to have escaped Sarah Atherton is that the very difference between totalitarian regimes and free democracies is that we allow freedom of expression, the right to demonstrate and the opportunities for progress into a better, and fairer future for all regardless of ethnicity, gender or class. Her references to woke behaviour are merely an excuse to promote the sort of policies that are used in Russia and China to exert political control from above on ordinary citizens. Many of this governments proposals to enact laws that deny the freedoms of the people of this country are being forced… Read more »

4
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.