UKIP candidate cheers on man who simulated sex with a car in a churchyard

Martin Shipton

A far-right video blog run by a Ukip candidate and a convicted fraudster has been condemned after posting a message of encouragement to a man who simulated sex with a 4×4 car in front of a church.

The Voice of Wales vlog is run by Stan Robinson, the UKIP general election candidate for Llanelli, and convicted fraudster Dan Morgan.

A photograph posted on social media by an associate of Voice of Wales called Daz Jones depicts him in front of a church with his trousers and underpants down, simulating sex with a 4×4, under a caption that reads: “Only 27,000 miles on the clock. Bit more on the cock. 6 change gears. 20 miles a gallon. She is a darling. Unbelievable deals. If you know u know.”

Voice of Wales commented on the picture, writing: “We bloody love you Gaz” and a laughing emoji.”

The church in the picture is St Mary’s in Burry Port.

A Church in Wales source said: “This is awful. The matter has been reported to Dyfed-Powys Police.”

Grossly offensive messages

At the same time, Voice of Wales has posted grossly offensive messages about LGBT people on Facebook.

One such message, commenting on artwork produced by children in advance of Pontardawe Pride, stated: “Pontardawe is an absolute cesspit of degeneracy! Here we have the ‘Pontardawe Pride’ page boasting how they have involved the children in Alltwen Primary School in their far left, Marxist ideology! And guess what … the parents were none the wiser! Check what your kids are being taught! Keep them away from this cult!”

A similar picture depicting artwork at Llangiwg School attracted the Voice of Wales comment: “Another school in South Wales proudly grooming your children into a degenerate cult! You’re the only ones who can look out for them against the state!”

Voice of Wales also posted with disapproval a picture of people decorating a chapel in advance of a special Pontardawe interfaith LGBT service.

Bigotry

In response to the homophobic posts, the anti-fascist organisation Llanelli Hope Not Hate posted a message that said: “So this week in VoW / UKIP land it’s the turn of schools and churches to be on the receiving end of bigotry. The language used about Pride and the LGBTQ+ community is disgraceful.

“We really can’t allow #Llanelli to be represented by someone who uses this level of discrimination and hatred. We are so much better than this.”

Also responding to Voice of Wales’ homophobic posts, a Facebook user called James Stevens posted a message that said: “But it was fine for them to share a photo of someone with their pants down up against the back end of a car in a church yard on social media.

“Can you imagine a child walking by at the time, VoW have a way of dropping people in it, sounds like they did the same with Tommy G?”

“Tommy G” is a local comedian who provided entertainment at a Christmas party held in a bar whose licence had been challenged by the police because of its alleged links to organised crime.

Campaign

An invitation posted on social media advertised a party held at Stamps bar in Llanelli on December 17 2023. It said: “A small thank-you to all the protesters who won a battle and stood up for their community. Organised by Ukip Llanelli and Voice of Wales.”

Ukip, together with Voice of Wales, participated in a campaign against a Home Office plan to accommodate asylum seekers in the Stradey Park Hotel in Llanelli. The plan was subsequently withdrawn.

Tommy G joined the Stradey Park protests and, under his real name Geraint Thomas, was given a nine-month prison sentence suspended for two years in September 2023 after pleading guilty to the crime of malicious communications. The charge arose out of a video he made that targeted a female police officer with “prolonged” sexist and ageist comments which caused her a significant amount of distress.

