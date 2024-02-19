UKIP chairman sacked as magistrate after convictions revealed by Nation.Cymru

Martin Shipton

The UK “national chairman” of UKIP has been sacked as a magistrate after Nation.Cymru revealed that he had criminal convictions as a rogue builder.

In October 2023 we revealed how Ben Walker had been ordered to pay more than £11,000 after being found guilty of five breaches of building regulations at Bristol Magistrates Court in 2019. He was fined £2,000 for each conviction and in addition had to pay costs of £1,519.18 and a victim surcharge of £170. The case went ahead in his absence.

South Gloucestershire Council, of which he was previously a member, prosecuted Mr Walker – a builder trading as Monkeyfist Construction of Bradley Stoke, near Bristol – after he was found to have ignored building regulations and carried out unsatisfactory work at a property in Yate, South Gloucestershire.

The court heard that Mr Walker carried out building work to extend a property in Yate and had assured the homeowners that he could deliver the project within their budget before Christmas 2017. However, after some months, the homeowners noticed little progress given the length of time that had passed and the amount of money paid by them to the builder.

Building control

The homeowners sought the advice of an independent builder, which ultimately led to alerting South Gloucestershire Council’s building control team that no application had been made for the work. A number of serious failures were found with the construction design and build, which required significant remedial work to ensure the stability and weather resistance of the building.

Cllr Paul Hughes, South Gloucestershire Council’s cabinet member responsible for Communities and Tourism, said at the time: “This case demonstrates the importance of ensuring the correct route is followed when undertaking any building work. Construction is a complex arena where unscrupulous individuals can take advantage of customers’ unfamiliarity with legislation, and profit from cutting corners. If a contractor, homeowner or member of the public are not sure of their responsibilities then they should contact our building control team and we will offer help and guidance to all of our residents.”

It emerged, however, that Mr Walker had since been appointed as a magistrate.

Annual conference

A source contacted us when Mr Walker was due to chair UKIP’s annual conference in Newport, with details of his convictions and the fact that he was now putting the initials JP after his name, indicating that he was a Justice of the Peace, an alternative title for a magistrate. The source questioned how an individual who had been convicted of offences in court could become a magistrate.

We raised the matter with the Ministry of Justice and an inquiry was launched. Announcing the outcome, a spokesperson for the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office said: “The Lord Chancellor, with the Lady Chief Justice’s agreement, has removed Mr Ben Walker of the Gloucestershire bench from office for failing to disclose that he had been convicted of five offences in his application to join the magistracy, despite clear guidance in the application form to do so.

“Applicants to the magistracy are required to disclose any information that, if it became generally known, might bring the magistracy into disrepute or call into question their standing as a magistrate. This includes all cautions or convictions irrespective of when they were received.

“Mr Walker did not declare that he had been convicted of five offences in either the application form or at interview, despite being asked whether there was anything in his private life which could damage his credibility as a magistrate if it became known to the public.

“Mr Walker apologised for failing to disclose the information and said he had not sought to deceive or bring the judiciary into disrepute. He did not think that the matter for which he was fined amounted to a conviction, therefore, did not need to declare it.

“A chairman of the South West Region Conduct Advisory Committee considered the matter under the Judicial Conduct (Magistrates) Rules 2014 and recommended that Mr Walker should be removed from office. The Lord Chancellor and the Lady Chief Justice agreed.”

When we asked Mr Walker to comment last October, he took issue with the use of the word “convicted”, despite the fact that it was used by the local authority which prosecuted him.

He told us: “I was fined. Never convicted. If I was convicted, I would have a police/court record. I don’t. I certainly don’t advertise my position.”

He has been invited to comment about his dismissal as a magistrate.

