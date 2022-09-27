Ukraine crisis: Call for more Welsh homes to support those fleeing war

Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt has thanked Wales households who have come forward to offer their homes for Ukrainians fleeing the War and encourages more households to provide this vital support.

“I’m delighted to say that over 5,650 people from Ukraine, sponsored by the Welsh Government and Welsh households, have already arrived in the UK,” the Minister said.

“More than 8,200 visas have now been issued to people from Ukraine who have sponsors in Wales, so we can expect the number of arrivals to continue to grow in the coming weeks.

“Thousands of Welsh households sponsored Ukrainians to arrive in Wales and they gave a commitment to host for at least six months. As we move into the autumn, we approach the end of that initial period.

“We hope hosts and Ukrainians will agree to extend many of those placements, but we need additional hosts to support those who cannot continue living where they are.

“In order to ensure a warm welcome to Wales, I’m issuing an invitation to households across Wales, to come forward an open their homes to welcome those seeking sanctuary. We’re immensely thankful to all those across Wales who are acting as hosts to Ukrainians, but it’s vital that more households to come forward.

“I completely understand that there are those who want to help but may not have the resources to do so, given the circumstances we’re all facing with the cost-of-living crisis. But what we all know, and has been proven countless times, is that the people of Wales are one of the most generous across the globe and I’m sure we will step up to the plate once again.”

Hosts support

“The idea of hosting can be daunting. That’s why we have funded Housing Justice Cymru, to provide a Host Support service which includes expert and reliable information, training, advice and guidance for people hosting, or those considering hosting, Ukrainians in Wales.

“We also publish regularly updated guidance for hosts and sponsors.

“We still need many more households to consider whether they could provide a home for those in need. This would normally be a commitment to hosting for six to 12 months.

“If anyone is considering this we encourage them to register their interest, and to attend one of the ‘Introduction to Hosting’ sessions, facilitated by Housing Justice Cymru. There will be no obligation to continue with the process if you decide it is not for you.”

Emergency placements

“We have also partnered with Airbnb.org to ensure very short-term emergency placements can be provided to prevent homelessness. If you cannot host for more than six months but you could offer your property for up to 30 days at a time, you may also be able to contribute. Visit gov.wales/offerhome and follow the link to the Airbnb.org platform.”

Finally, the Minister stated: “We will continue to communicate with those who host Ukrainians, with updated guidance and information to support the valuable role you are undertaking.

“To all those that are already hosting and to those that are considering hosting, thank you, we owe you all a huge debt of gratitude.”

Help and support

Wales is ready to welcome you. We have a proud history of warmly accepting people affected by conflict and adversity.

Advice if you are a host living in Wales and sponsoring a person or family from Ukraine may be found here.

Sponsors in Wales can call the free helpline on 0808 175 1508 for advice.

For Ukrainian nationals and their families United Kingdom visa and settlement support is available on GOV UK.

For help to apply to come to the United Kingdom, call this number free on +44 808 164 8810.

Call 0808 164 8810 if you are in the UK. If you cannot contact UK 0808 numbers call +44 (0)175 390 7510.

