Ukraine disaster appeal writes letter of thanks to the people of Wales after raising ‘incredible’ £9m in two weeks

The Disaster Emergency Committee’s Ukraine appeal has written a letter of thanks to the people of Wales after raising an “incredible” £9m in two weeks.

The fundraiser which you can donate to here said that the “outpouring” of generosity had been a “heart-warming demonstration of support for people affected by the conflict”.

The appeal will help DEC charities provide food, water, shelter and healthcare to refugees and displaced families driven out of Ukraine by the Russian invasion.

The message of thanks was sent out by Save the Children in Wales, Christian Aid Wales, British Red Cross, CAFOD, Oxfam Cymru and Tearfund.

“When distressing images flooded our TV screens, people chose not to avert their eyes – they acted. We wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you,” the letter says.

“Cash donations have been received from across the country. From gifted pocket money to coffee morning collections, bake sales to solidarity vigils. Churches, sports clubs, schools, workplaces, choirs have all pitched in. Businesses big and small have supported with donations or by sharing our message.

“We must also thank our political leaders for supporting the appeal and the Welsh government for their £4m donation and UK Government for doubling the first £25 million we received from the public. This is a globally responsible Wales in action.”

Pledge

Thousands of Ukrainians are expected to arrive in the UK next week.

5,500 visas have been granted under the Ukraine family scheme and 20,000 applications have been submitted, with a £350 monthly payment for hosts.

The Welsh government has asked to become a super-sponsor of 1,000 refugees to begin with.

DEC charities said that trhe money provided to them through charity would help respond to the urgent need to those inside Ukraine and in its neighbouring countries.

“Your donations are providing essentials like food, water, shelter, trauma and healthcare to people whose lives have been torn apart,” they said.

“You are supporting assistance for families as they arrive with almost nothing, and work within Ukrainian cities helping those unable to flee.

“This amazing amount of money means we can also respond over time and be flexible as the situation unfolds. The destruction of vital infrastructure is a painful demonstration of the lasting impact of this conflict.

“Families have lost everything. Livelihoods have disappeared overnight. Children have had their childhood innocence shattered. As well as providing urgent assistance now, your donations will continue to be used to help support those whose lives have been devastated by the conflict in the months and years to come.

“And thank you for placing your trust in us, and our work. The future in Ukraine is uncertain, and we understand the huge task ahead. We pledge to spend this money responsibly and continue to be led by the most urgent needs of those affected by the conflict.”

