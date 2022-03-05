Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal raises £5.3 million in Wales in first 24 hours

People in Wales helped raise £5.3m in the first 24 hours of what is being described as an “extraordinary outpouring of public support” for the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The figure includes £4 million from the Welsh Government, which it confirmed would be channelled through DEC member charities helping on the ground in Ukraine and the bordering countries.

The DEC Cymru appeal was launched at the Senedd and attended by the First Minister and Members of the Senedd from all parties, the Archbishop of Wales and members of the Voice of Ukraine Wales.

DEC charities and their local partners are in Ukraine and across the border in neighbouring countries, working to meet the immediate needs of all people fleeing, with food, water, medical assistance, protection and trauma care.

DEC Cymru Chair Melanie Simmonds added: “We are extremely grateful for the huge generosity of everyone in Wales who has donated to the DEC Appeal including the Welsh Government who have announced that the £4 million pledged will be available to the DEC to provide urgent support for the people of Ukraine.

“Giving through the DEC is the most effective way to get the right assistance to the right people. While wanting to collect clothes and other items for people in need is laudable, the things people give today may not be what people need tomorrow and aid workers say they can’t use much of what is arriving. Donating through the DEC is the most helpful way people can assist.

“While we have raised an astonishing amount in the first day of the appeal, we urge people to continue donating as the need is great and the response needed is likely to run into months and years. Please help now.”

Nation of sanctuary

Reacting to the response to the Ukraine crisis in Wales, Minister for Social Justice, Jane Hutt said: “This week we have set in train a wide range of support in response to the evolving humanitarian crisis.

“I want to thank officials, local authorities, the third sector, faith leaders, and the public for their rapid and robust response. They continue to reaffirm that Wales truly is a Nation of Sanctuary.

“There was praise for the generosity of the Welsh public, who have been eager to donate and support the people of Ukraine.

“However, donations of physical goods are presenting logistical difficulties both here and abroad. We urge people who want to donate – and are able to – to make a financial donation to the Disaster Emergency Committee’s appeal.

“We are exploring options to ensure support can be provided here in Wales when Ukrainian citizens begin to arrive. We will provide further updates in due course. A dedicated page on our website has been set up setting out how people can help and sources of support for people directly affected by the war in Ukraine.”

How to donate:

Online: dec.org.uk

Phone: 0370 60 60 900

SMS: To donate £10 text SUPPORT to 70150. Texts cost £10 plus the standard network charge and the whole £10 goes to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

You must be 16 or over and please ask the bill payer’s permission.

For full terms and conditions and more information go to www.dec.org.uk

Or donate over the counter at any high street bank or post office or send a cheque by post to Post: DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, PO Box 999, London EC3A 3AA.

