Ukrainian refugees in Wales will have to start paying for meals and laundry

Refugees who have fled war-torn Ukraine to live in Wales will have to start contributing towards the costs of meals and laundry, the Welsh Government has announced.

The changes will see people having to contribute to some of their costs after a five-week settling in period.

After five weeks, refugees will either be in receipt of Universal Credit, assessed as ineligible due to savings or be employed, the Welsh Government said.

Further changes will see anyone refusing “two reasonable” offers of accommodation facing a weekly service charge of between £25-£37, depending on the household’s size.

Almost 3,000 people have travelled to Wales under the Homes for Ukraine scheme after fleeing Russia’s illegal invasion.

They have been staying in welcome centres or hotels, universities and holiday parks while they find work and settle into life in Wales.

The Welsh Government said more than 500 people have now moved into longer-term accommodation and homes of their own.

Jane Hutt, minister for social justice, said: “I’m proud we have been able to welcome so many people here and humbled so many people are living independently in Wales.

“I also want to thank everyone who has opened their home to provide sanctuary and safety to someone from Ukraine.

“We continue to show our support for people from Ukraine and are committed to being a Nation of Sanctuary.

“We are continuing to work with local authorities and the third sector to support move on.

“This includes bringing forward more longer-term accommodation for everyone in housing need through our £60 million transitional accommodation capital programme.”

