Ukrainian TV channel airs documentary featuring Senedd Members

Emily Price

Two Senedd Members have featured in a programme on a Ukrainian television channel which documented their journey to personally deliver vital aid to the war torn nation.

The short film – which aired on Channel 5 in Ukraine and YouTube – was the idea of Ukrainian journalist and presenter Nanna Stefanova who wanted to tell the story of Wales’ connections to Ukraine.

She and her film crew met with Pontypridd MS, Mick Antoniw, and Blaenau Gwent MS, Alun Davies in 2023 as they made their way to deliver supplies to help Kyiv’s forces defend against Russia’s invasion.

The Welsh politicians were accompanied by Wayne Thomas the Area Secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers South Wales and Carwyn Donovan, former miner now Bectu trade union official.

Thanks

The trip had been initiated by the National Union of Mineworkers who said they wanted to personally deliver aid to the Ukrainian military to repay a historical debt of support and thanks.

The 2,000 mile journey took the group five days by car across the European Union, through Poland, Lviv, Kyiv and Poltava.

The vital equipment they were delivering included off road vehicles, medical aid, drones and thermal imaging cameras.

The money for the supplies was raised by Welsh people who had donated to a GoFundMe fundraiser launched by the group.

Strike

During the documentary, Nanna explained how Wales and Ukraine were linked through their coal mining past after the miners from Pavlohrad joined Wales in large scale strike action in the 1980s.

She met with the group of four Welshmen on the outskirts of Russian occupied Bucha where she interviewed Mr Antoniw in Ukrainian.

The Welsh Government’s former chief legal advisor was taught the language by his father – a Ukrainian refugee who came to Wales after World War II.

During the programme the group were shown devastating images of the first days of Russia’s invasion of Kyiv and were taken to see a mass grave where the bodies of hundreds of Bucha residents were laid to rest after they were killed by Russian soldiers.

The four men later hung a Welsh flag on a Bucha bridge in a symbolic gesture of support.

The programme also included an interview via video link with Welsh musician Dafydd Iwan.

The Yma o Hyd singer said Russia’s attempt to erase the Ukrainian language was an attempt to eliminate the country’s identity and culture altogether.

Identity

Mr Antoniw and the rest of his group are planning another trip to Ukraine in February next year to deliver a further five military vehicles.

Speaking about the documentary to Nation Cymru, Mr Antoniw said: “The film shows that even a small country like Wales can make a difference .

“The links between Welsh miners and Ukrainian miners are well established. Just as Ukrainian miners supported Welsh miners during the 84/85 strike, so Welsh miners are repaying the debt.

“Dafydd Iwan’s contribution on language and cultural identity highlighted common issues between Ukrainian and Welsh language.

“We hope it will inspire financial support for our next delivery of 5 vehicles to frontline defenders in February 2025 on behalf of cross party group Senedd4Ukraine.

“That will bring the number of vehicles delivered to 35.”

Alun Davies said: “This film describes the work that we have been undertaking since the Russian invasion. It demonstrates the real meaning of solidarity and standing together.

“It describes not only today but builds on our shared histories. It is also about how we are building a new shared future and how people and culture and shared values can bridge distance. It’s a film of hope and determination.”

The Senedd4Ukraine GoFundMe page has a target of £10,000 and has so far raised almost £7,000.

You can donate to the cause here.

