Ukrainian version of S4C’s Cyw and Friends proving a big online hit

S4C’s popular children’s brand, Cyw has started to entertain Ukrainian children, with a new version of Cyw and Friends in Ukrainian called Коко Ta Друзі launched on Sunflower TV.

Boom Cymru, the company that produces Cyw worked with children who fled Ukraine with their families and have now settled in Wales, giving some of the children the opportunity to voice the programmes.

Sunflower TV is a non-profit YouTube channel created specifically for Ukrainian children. With over 2.5k subscribers and each episode clocking up hundreds of views each week, Cyw is proving to be very popular.

Screening up to 200 hours of Ukrainian and British content, Sunflower TV offers entertainment and respite to the refugee children of Ukraine who have been forced to flee their homes.

Two of the children who took part in the project were Sophia Bondarenko and Ivan Maslianka, who lived with their families at the Llangrannog Urdd Centre and have now settled in the local community.

Sophia said: “Having the opportunity to voice the cartoon for the first time was very exciting.

“I love the friendly and kind characters.”

Ivan added: “It was a very interesting experience and not too difficult at all. I really enjoyed it.”

Culture

The producer of the series is Kateryna Gorodnycha who is also one of the Ukrainian refugees.

Kateryna said: “I am very grateful for this unforgettable experience, and the families were proud to undertake the work.

“The children have not only gained experience, had a lot of fun but also distracted themselves for a while from the terrifying situation in Ukraine.

“It’s so important for us to get to know Wales, to get to know your culture, and it’s great that we’re starting to do that with cartoons for the little ones.”

Back in March, S4C launched the Wales and Ukraine campaign and organised a special concert to support the DEC Cymru appeal which managed to raise over 10 million for the people of Ukraine.

