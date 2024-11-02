UK’s first Lion’s Mane burger on plates after research project

The UK’s first Lion’s Mane burger has gone on sale at a Welsh eatery with the help of Aberystwyth University researchers.

Using fresh mushrooms grown in Carmarthenshire, Madarch Tŷ Cynan Mushrooms is supplying the key ingredient for this breakthrough food for a café in Brynmill, Swansea.

The Lion’s Manes are being supplied by Tetrim Teas as part of a collaborative research project funded by Innovate UK working with Aberystwyth University, Llaeth Y Llan, Phytoquest and Afallen.

The project is focussed on developing functional food products that include ingredients such as Lion’s Mane that can provide additional health benefits.

Cognition

The mushroom is said to have cognitive health benefits including helping to enhance an individual’s daily focus, combatting brain fog and improving well being.

Dr Pilar Martinez Martin from Aberystwyth University commented:“We were grateful to contribute our expertise to this project. It fits in with the focus of much of our work – giving people more healthy and sustainable foods options. It is also a way of boosting the local economy and putting more local produce on our plates.”

The Lion’s Manes are harvested in Trimsaran, Carmarthenshire and delivered to Ground Plant Based Coffee in Brynmill, which opened in 2021 as a tiny takeaway serving speciality coffee.

Growth in popularity

Helen Wilson from the café said: “We started selling medicinal mushrooms in coffee early in 2023 and have watched interest and popularity grow in Lion’s Mane.

“I had been looking for a Welsh supplier of fresh Lion’s Mane for ages. When I found out it was being grown in Carmarthenshire, I couldn’t wait to experiment with it and see if it could be made into a burger.

“Since then we have continued to push the boundaries on what’s possible with plant based food. Our motivation is to produce food and drink that is not only good for people’s health but is also better for the environment and sustainability and a Lion’s Mane Burger produced in Wales, by us, is just this.”

Joseph Kidd, from sustainable business consultancy Afallen, added: “Whilst Lions Mane has been creating a buzz for a while now, incorporating it into foods so that it is more widely accessible is the next big step. Establishments like Ground are at the forefront of this with the development of their burger – combining great taste with valuable health benefits.”

