UK’s first ocean literacy strategy launches in Wales

A new initiative led by the Wales Coasts and Seas Partnership (CaSP Cymru) has launched ‘Y Môr a Ni’ – a framework for Ocean Literacy in Wales, which is a first of its kind in the UK. The strategy aims to grow people’s relationship with our coasts and seas.

Y Môr a Ni (The Sea and Us) combines the knowledge and experience of 22 organisations including NRW (Natural Resources Wales), Welsh Government, The Marine Conservation Society, Cardiff University and North Wales Wildlife Trust working together as the Welsh Ocean Literacy Coalition, and looks to build awareness of our influence on the sea and the sea’s influence on us.

The more connected people feel to the sea, the more conscious people become about their individual and societal effects on marine and coastal environments. This can lead to behavioural changes that safeguard and protect these important natural spaces as well as all the benefits they provide.

Wellbeing

Blue spaces, like the sea and the coast, provide areas that can improve our physical and mental wellbeing as well as providing a variety of habitats and species, some of which are only found in the UK.

These marine environments support local industries, contributing to the food and energy sectors and providing jobs, especially in tourism hotspots.

Our seas and all the benefits they provide are facing threats on several fronts including the climate emergency and pollution. Y Môr a Ni (The Sea and Us) aims to enable individuals, communities, and businesses to change their relationship with the sea, leading to actions, both big and small, that can support local well-being as well as protecting these special environments.

Kirsty Lindenbaum, senior specialist advisor for NRW, said: “Our coasts and seas have shaped the lives of people in Wales for millennia and are an important part of our future.

‘We are proud to be working as part of this diverse partnership to strengthen the connections people in Wales have with the ocean.

‘Working together, we want to enable everyone in Wales to both enjoy and care for our seas.”

Safeguarding

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies said: “The Welsh Ocean Literacy Coalition’s new framework, funded by the Welsh Government, is crucial for helping more people understand the importance of the sea, its influence on our daily lives, and how our actions can impact upon it.

‘The sea benefits our health and wellbeing, energy, fishing and aquaculture, and so much more. I look forward to seeing the results of this collaborative work to safeguard our critical marine and coastal ecosystems.”

Reece Halstead, Ocean Literacy Co-ordinator for Wales at North Wales Wildlife Trust said: “It’s been a privilege to see the unity and shared drive of partners from across Wales in developing the UK’s first Ocean Literacy strategy.

“Y Môr a Ni is a major step forward in the mission to protect our Welsh seas and abundant wildlife and hopes to build the connection every Welsh citizen has with our beautiful marine environment.”

Y Môr a Ni has been in development since 2022 and following its launch on 8 January, will be sharing ideas throughout the month for how people can get involved with action for the sea in 2025, including two Festival of the Sea events taking place in Milford Haven and Flint in March.

Project updates will be available on Y Môr a Ni’s landing page and via social media by using the #YMôrANi and #TheSeaAndUs hashtags.

