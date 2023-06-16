UN praise for Welsh Government’s LGBTQ+ Action Plan for Wales

The Welsh Government’s LGBTQ+ Action Plan for Wales has been praised as an “example of good practice in human rights policymaking” by a UN report.

Two of the key aims of the Action Plan are to strengthen understanding of LGBTQ+ people’s human rights and improve their understanding of how to assert their human rights.

Following a visit to the UK, the UN’s Independent Expert on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity praised the work of Welsh Government in addressing LGBTQ+ human rights.

Deputy Minister for Social Partnership, Hannah Blythyn, who will be attending Pride Cymru this weekend, said: “We want to see a Wales where everyone is able to live their lives as their authentic selves, free from fear and discrimination. As a government we’re committed to championing and supporting inclusivity – within our cultural life, in our communities and throughout our country.

She added: “The UN praise for our LGBTQ+ Action Plan and ambition to become the most LGBTQ+ friendly nation in Europe is humbling but I very much recognise there remains work to be done and that Pride events still have an important part to play across our nation.

“Sadly, LGBTQ+ people continue to face attacks globally, especially transgender women and girls and our rights are at risk of being rolled back. That’s why, here in Wales we stand proudly together with and within our LGBTQ+ communities.”

Grassroots fund

While Welsh Government continues to support Pride Cymru, another aim of the Plan is to support Pride organisations across Wales, with the Welsh Government’s Grassroots Pride Fund offering support for the development and organisation of smaller Pride events to ensure they thrive.

Seren Edwards, who is Chair of Powys Pride, said such events were crucial in creating a feeling of inclusion and community. “I believe it’s very important that people are able to get together and are able to meet whether it be a Pride event or whether it be sort of a dedicated space,” she said.

“I know some people, particularly in rural areas, really do feel isolated. I know others are concerned about prejudice and hatred in the current climate, so are sort of in hiding as well. It’s important people can go to a place where they can be themselves.”

This week also saw the publication of the LGBTQ+ Action Plan tracker, so that anyone in Wales can monitor updates and progress against each action and activity in the Plan. It will also serve as a hub for new support services and resources available in Wales.

